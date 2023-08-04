Construction worker
2023-08-04
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Skellefteå
Responsibilities:
Below are examples of core areas but not limited to the role.
• Bolting shall be installed as selective or as systematic as per drawings.
• Extended bolt ends may not exceed the theoretical interior tunnel contour.
• Embedding bolts shall fill the hole space between the shotcrete and bolt.
• Binding the steel bars according to the drawings.
• Carrying out the form work after the inspection of steel bars binding.
• Pouring concrete.
• Keeping machine clean and tidy.
• Defect Reporting
• Complying with Site rules, H&S regulations and follow safe systems of work.
• Keeping the working area safe, clear, and tidy as practicably possible.
• installation of permanent site fence.
• Guard the site gate, work as flag man for mucking vehicles in and out of the site.
Requirements:
• At least two (2) years of proven experience in executing this work.
• Fluent in Chinese and English is desirable . Ersättning
