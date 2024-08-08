Construction Project Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M is on a journey to become a truly customer-centric company. Building on our passion for the customer, we are upgrading the shopping experience and taking it to the next level. We are changing our ways of working to offer our customers a seamless personalized shopping experience on their own terms - where they want, when they want. This means that we will put omni at the core of our business and accelerate to improve our customer experience.
On this journey we 're all collaborating to create the best omni offer for our customers and as a Construction Project Manager you will be a key player in making this happen. This role is part of the Construction & Facility Team and a multi-brand function, supporting all Brands within the H&M Group.
Job Description
As a Construction Project Manager you will lead, manage and execute construction projects (new openings, rebuilds and consolidations) from inception to handover/opening. Always with a high level of professionalism and according to company policies, routines, standards and local legislation together with a sustainable approach and a strong business mindset.
Key responsibilities
Plan and prepare projects from inception, execute site surveys, value engineering and risk assessment.
Prepare, present and secure Investment budgets and project timelines.
Secure internal routines and strengthen communication between departments in respect to project planning and execution.
Drive the design coordination, procurement and logistics for your projects.
Follow up on the construction process and secure deadlines and quality standards are met.
Mitigate any financial and branding risk by securing with consultants and authorities all necessary permits are in place.
Build long-term partnerships with suppliers, consultants and contractors.
Optimize planning and following up, driving improvement actions and sharing learnings and best practices with colleagues.
Following-up on cost and suppliers to secure financial transparency, driving tendering and contracting for projects.
Qualifications
What you will need to succeed
Education
Bachelor's degree or minimum 3 years work experience in one of the below fields:
Retail experience as Store or Department Manager
Project Management
Construction/Building
Engineering
Architecture
Additional Retail experience and/or Project Management certification will be meriting.
Experience & Skills:
Strong commercial mindset, putting the customer & end result first
Experience in managing both internal and external partners, suppliers and follow-up on contractual obligations.
Good understanding in the field of construction and the ability to identify risks and opportunities in a fast-paced retail environment
Strong communication and comfortable managing several internal and external stakeholders and various projects and tasks simultaneously.
Ability to prioritize, especially in high pressure circumstances and with tight deadlines and budgets.
Good knowledge of MS Office.
Flexibility to travel within the sales market and in the region on a frequent basis.
Can understand, read, speak and write English at an advanced level
Additional Information
We are more about personality and competence - leadership and value driven approach are key. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, apply by sending in your CV in English no later than August 31, 2024.
This is a permanent position on a local contract based at our Support Office in Stockholm, Sweden. You will report to the Construction and Facility Manager for SE/FI within the Expansion Department.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page. We look forward to your application!!
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsgatan (visa karta
)
117 75 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Jobbnummer
8828920