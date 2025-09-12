Construction Manager
2025-09-12
Overview: The construction manager for this industrial civil project oversees all aspects of the project from start to finish, ensuring it's completed safely, within budget, and on schedule. This involves a wide range of duties, including planning, coordinating, and supervising construction activities, managing resources, and ensuring compliance with safety regulations and building codes.
Minimum 8 Years of experience required on industrial plants, particularly within the civil or construction sector, is essential.
Key Responsibilities:
• Collaborating with clients, architects, engineers to define project scope, goals, and requirements.
• Maintaining communication with clients, architects, engineers, and other relevant parties.
• Managing and coordinating all on-site activities to ensure smooth execution of the project.
• Conducting regular site inspections to ensure work meets quality standards and specifications.
• Enforcing safety regulations and promoting a safe working environment.
• Identifying and resolving any issues or conflicts that arise during construction.
• Maintaining quality control procedures.
• Determining labor needs, sourcing materials and equipment, and managing inventory
• Overseeing day-to-day construction activities, ensuring work is performed according to plans and specifications.
• Identifying potential risks and developing mitigation strategies.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
• A deep understanding of construction processes, safety regulations, and industry best practices.
• Familiarity with software like Microsoft Project, or other relevant tools.
• Ability to identify, assess, and mitigate potential risks during all phases of the project.
• Experience in implementing and maintaining quality control measures throughout the project lifecycle.
• Thorough knowledge of safety regulations and the ability to enforce them on-site.
• Understanding of basic engineering principles relevant to the project.
• Ability to read and interpret blueprints, technical drawings, and specifications.
• Skill in accurately estimating costs, preparing budgets, and managing project finances.
• Ability to lead, motivate, and manage a diverse team of professionals.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills to interact with stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and regulatory bodies.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to address challenges that arise during the project.
• Ability to make sound and timely decisions in complex situations.
• Ability to work effectively with different teams and subcontractors.
• Excellent interpersonal skills to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders. Så ansöker du
