Construction Manager - MEP
Byggjobb / Göteborg
2023-06-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for three different Construction Managers - Mechanical and Piping, Electrical Distribution, Instrumentation and Controls to join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our mission is to build a" First in Class" gigafactory that transforms Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer - using the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective, and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry.
In this position you will have key role in our Construction Organization in building the new Gigafactory. You will report to the Block Sr Construction Manager and have the overall responsibility to drive planning and implementation, whilst ensuring that the execution develops according to overall program plan and budget. We are now looking for different Construction Managers MEP - Mechanical and Piping, Electrical Distribution, Instrumentation and Controls. The work involves close collaboration with other disciplines, departments, and stakeholder to drive the project forward successfully. You will manage multiple contractors and ensure proper contract management.
What you will do in your role:
-
Act as special matter expert and leading Construction Manager for one of these three areas:
-
Mechanical and Piping , including extensive scope of factory equipment install, clean and dry rooms installations and process utilities works
-
Electrical Distribution , including extensive scope of power systems within MV, LV , process equipment power supply and fire systems
-
Instrumentation and Controls , including extensive scope of building systems and equipment integrations within BMS, UMS, PQMS, PCMS
-
Oversee and direct parts of the project from conception to completion within building envelope works prepare and resolve RFx's, provide technical assessment, evaluate design solutions, validate Contractor's submittals, manage production, progress, and scope delivery of the superstructures
-
Communicate, monitor, and manage schedule deliverables along with cost control
-
Work closely with procurement team, provide contract management for your scope of responsibility including change management control along the contract lifecycle, ensuring full compliance with internal policies, legal requirements, regulations, and governance
-
Be a backbone of the EPCM team, supporting on developing the organization accordingly to company mission and supporting hand in hand team member
Your Background
We believe that you have strong technical understanding of construction processes and construction requirements to develop and drive strategical construction decisions along the lifecycle of the project. Furthermore, you understand construction administration processes, including contracts, budgets, construction documents, change orders, schedules, RFIs, submittals, and procurement. To be successful in this role, you have:
Essential
- BSc or MSc degree in Building's MEP Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Construction or equivalent
-
Minimum 5 years of professional experience within Construction comparable roles (MEP)
-
Proven experience and knowledge in general conditions of contract for building, civil engineering works and building services, design and build contracts
-
Experience in large-scale projects within preparation and execution phase of mechanical and piping, electrical distribution, instrumentation and controls
-
Excellent written and spoken English. Must have the ability to discuss technical topics with a variety of audiences - contractors, engineers, and members of various divisions within organization. Swedish is a plus
Desirable
-
Experience from greenfield industrial projects is highly preferred
-
Experience from Swedish construction sites is an added value
-
Self-performing, results-driven attitude with the strong skill to contribute on team effort
-
Experience in a multicultural environment
-
Knowledge in general conditions of contract for building: AB04, ABT06, ABK09
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here.
