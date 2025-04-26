Construction Indirect Procurement Specialist
2025-04-26
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Construction Indirect Procurement Specialist. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
• Conducting market research for purchasing requests from the relevant department and making purchases from approved / unapproved suppliers under the most favourable conditions possible (deadline, price, maturity, etc.).
• Negotiate prices and contracts, monitor the process and control the quality of the service provided.
• Follow the procurement process of the purchased material and exchange information with the requester
• Search for alternative sources of supply and work in coordination with the directorates in this regard,
• Ensure compliance with company policies and standards in accordance with the regulations.
• Prepare reports on the performance indicators of the purchasing department in the required periods,
• Follow up the market of the products under its responsibility
General Qualifications
• Graduated from Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Metallurgical or Materials Engineering departments of universities,
• Good command of English,
• At least 2 years of procurement experience,
• Technical procurement experience in the project and construction sector,
• Good command of MS Office applications,
• Preferably experience in contracting and legal regulations, Successful in human relations, prone to teamwork,
• Able to follow up receivables and payables in coordination with the finance department, Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-26
E-post: oerek@gemkom.com.tr
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
Stålverket 20
961 40 BODEN
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial
