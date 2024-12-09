Conservator
2024-12-09
With a unique Småland history, Älmhult is the heart of IKEA, where we have our roots. It's the home of functional, well-designed, and affordable Swedish home furnishing and a center for innovation. We call it Democratic design.
IKEA Älmhult AB, including IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotell and IKEA Property, is on an exciting journey to make Älmhult an even better place for the next generation. We want Älmhult to grow, with both people and businesses and make this a unique and attractive place where the many people can experience IKEA yesterday, today, and tomorrow. We want to build the next generation of culture carriers and to strengthen the IKEA Brand. Are you ready to be part of this journey?
Please browse our websites IKEA Museum homepage and IKEA Hotell homepage and Aktivitetshuset Älmhult homepage to get to know us even better.
The IKEA Museum has an exciting opportunity for a proficient and experienced Conservator to join the department of Archive & Collection and contribute towards the care and preservation of a unique collection.
The Conservator role requires you to have good general knowledge in the care of a wide range of materials, and experience of working in the area of conservation. This role involves working closely with various cross-departmental stakeholders, and cross-museum collaborations.
Your key areas of responsibilities will be
To independently assess collection condition and contribute to the preventive conservation of collections made of a wide range of organic and inorganic materials by proposing environmental management solutions for long-term preservation.
To lead on the care of the collection through environment (temperature and relative humidity), pollutants and light monitoring, reporting, data analysis, as well as supporting Integrated Pest Management.
To set out guidance for colleagues and stakeholders on preventive conservation, collection care and risk management related matters.
To independently solve complex problems regarding preventive conservation, applying a high degree of expertise, judgement, innovation and adaptability for the display, storage, and handling of objects.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
Recognized professional conservation qualification to degree level or equivalent
Experience of working in the heritage sector (e.g. museum, gallery, library, archive)
Proficient and demonstrable conservation skills.
Strong understanding of mechanisms involved in material deterioration
Experience of devising preventive measures
Involvement in display, loans and storage related activities
Understanding of conservation theory
Experience of planning own work and objectives to deliver set objectives on time
Excellent problem solving and decision-making skills
You are an open and effective communicator and fluent in English, both spoken and written.
It will be a benefit if you have knowledge about the IKEA range, both present and historical.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
This is a permanent position, full-time (40 hours per week) and located in Älmhult, Sweden. You will report to the Archive & Collection Manager at IKEA Älmhult AB.
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English only latest by 19th of December, 2024. Kindly note that due to GDPR and Data Privacy, we do not accept any applications via email.
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Isabella Carlsson, People & Culture Leader at isabella.carlsson4@inter.ikea.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
