Configuration Specialist
2025-09-25
Role Description
We are seeking a Configuration Specialist with expertise in SAP AVC (Advanced Variant Configuration). In this role, you will develop and maintain configurable product models, working closely with cross-functional teams to ensure data accuracy, optimize processes, and support AVC integration across business areas.
The position includes creating and maintaining characteristics, dependencies, and rules, performing quality checks and testing, and documenting configuration models and related procedures. You will also provide technical support to stakeholders and contribute to continuous improvements as SAP solutions evolve. Some travel may be required during the roll-out phase.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain product models in SAP AVC.
Define and manage characteristics, dependencies, and rules.
Perform quality checks, validation, and testing of configuration models.
Document configuration models and related procedures.
Provide technical support and troubleshooting to internal stakeholders.
Contribute to continuous improvements and support roll-out activities.
Requirements
Degree in Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science, or related field.
Experience with variant configuration, preferably SAP AVC.
Strong knowledge of SAP AVC/VC, SAP S/4HANA, and SAP Fiori tools.
Solid understanding of data management principles.
Experience with CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) or similar configuration tools.
Background in the process industry (ideally pulp & paper or heavy industry).
Previous experience from SAP implementation programs, including data migration for configurable products.
Soft Skills
Strong communication and interpersonal skills with both technical and business stakeholders.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Proactive and self-driven, with ownership of tasks and deliverables.
Attention to detail and high accuracy.
Start/Duration
Start: By agreement
Duration: By agreement
Location
By agreement (travel may be required during roll-out)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 076 310 18 26
9527395