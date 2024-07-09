Configuration and Change Engineer
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Configuration and Change Engineer in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your configuration and change engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Lars Devero (ALM Engineering Manager Nordics, located in Västerås), and work alongside collaborative and humble teammates. ALM is an abbreviation of Asset Life Management, which in short mean life extension of rail vehicles. The life extension can be of technical characteristics where technical systems are upgraded or exchanged, it can also be of the customer experience characteristics, where the interior of the rail vehicle is modernized.
You'll contribute by managing and monitoring the changes in ALM projects in the majority of the rail vehicles running in the Nordics. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (all the way from bid management to production and verification of technical systems on the rail vehicle), technical investigations and much more.
You'll specifically take care of configuration and change in projects, but also grow in areas which you are interested in and suit the company needs.
We'll look to you for:
Leading the Configuration and Change Management (CCM) activities in bids and projects
Create, implement, update, and maintain the Configuration Management Plan and corresponding documents in collaboration with project team members
Organize and lead change control boards (CCB)
Contribute to return of experience and suggests improvements of the CCM activities
Ensure that applicable tools for configuration and change management are used and manage access rights for them
Ensure all functional representatives involved in your project are trained
Ensure that the CCM deliverables for the project model is executed and managed according project model's quality gates
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in Engineering field and/or understanding of system design including electronics and hardware in the rail industry or similar complex industry (e.g. aerospace, automotive, medical)
Hands on experience in configuration and change management
Knowledge of configuration and change processes and tools
Structured mindset
Communicative
Fluent in English
Swedish level B2 according to Folkuniversitetet (see further below)
Most of our customers are Swedish and part of the engineering work is to both talk to customers and different functions within Altom. Being able to communicate in Swedish will be required to be fully operational in the role, thus. However, Your Swedish does not need to be fluent today, but to cope with the role you need to have come a long way. You need to be willing to continue developing your Swedish. See further information at www.folkuniversitetet.se/mer-om-sprak/vilken-niva-ska-jag-valja/.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Please note that during the holiday period we are reviewing all applications for this role as they come we will get in touch with you in the last week of August. That is also when we will start taking further steps in the recruitment process.
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
