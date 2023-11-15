Component Owner
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you interested in being part of a great and dedicated team, working with and being responsible for future driver interfaces? Then this is the right position for you! For the right person we now have an opportunity to be part of our journey to develop tomorrow's driver interface and join our electrical HMI Components Design team as a Component Owner!
Our department
The transportation sector is currently in a massive technological leap, with the development of autonomous, electrified, and connected vehicles presenting us with entirely new challenges and exciting opportunities. Scania and TRATON's future vehicles will need to be equipped with a new driver interface to meet future requirements and enhance functionality. Our team Electrical HMI Components Design (EEPCH) is responsible for developing components within the cabin and chassis area of our vehicles. This includes instrument clusters, Infotainment displays, remote controls, buttons, levers, and more.
Our team
We are an experienced team with 7 component owners, one project manager, and one group manager. The team consists of individuals with a mixture of different work experiences, nationalities, genders, and ages. We help and inspire each other, have a documented positive working atmosphere and truly enjoy working together!
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the work situation allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career, both domestically as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via both internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your responsibilities
At Scania, we call product development "component ownership" because we are ultimately responsible for ensuring that a product we have developed performs flawlessly and that we also maintain it after it has been released and launched into our vehicles. As a component owner, you are responsible for ensuring that the best technical solution is developed.
You will therefore be responsible for..
• Creating and assessing requirements on your components and coordinating testing for verification and validation.
• Working and collaborating cross-functionally in projects with colleagues in styling and ergonomics, system architecture, production, procurement, aftermarket, and more.
• Managing supplier contacts, follow-up of requirements, and deviation handling.
Is this you?
We are looking for someone enthusiastic, curious, and loves learning new things. You have a passion for technology, an eye for details, and finding smart solutions. You independently seek the information you need and enjoy discussing your ideas with colleagues. You have great communication skills and can easily manage and coordinate multiple contacts. You should genuinely enjoy working in a team and find international collaborations enjoyable.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in electronics, mechatronics, or equivalent work experience.
• You have 2 years or more of experience in product development, preferably within the automotive industry.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Experience in vehicle electronics or agile development is meritorious, as well as working at Scania.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace. So if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Mattias Dahlqvist (Group Manager, EEPCH) at 070-0813979 or mattias.dahlqvist@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-11-29. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period and note that the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
