Compliance Director, Bioprocessing
Cytiva Sweden AB / Juristjobb / Uppsala Visa alla juristjobb i Uppsala
2023-04-19
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term. Your health and wellbeing are important to us and together we will not compromise on safety in the workplace or the environment.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
What you'll do
Responsible for executing and developing Cytiva's compliance program at the OpCo/Regional level with support from various SMEs, COEs and an extended network of site champions to be developed
Provide general compliance advisory and support including proactively engaging the leadership of the OpCo/Region and their teams (e.g through regular Compliance Review Boards and updates)
Responsible for Compliance Risk Assessment and M&A compliance integration activities at the OpCo/Region including owning any remedial action at the Opco/Region level.
Designing and delivering impactful compliance training and communications and contributing to Cytiva's best practices
Conducting significant investigations related to their OpCo/Regional practices
Act as point of escalation for compliance transactions approval such as Channel Partner red flags or complex customer interactions (collaborations)
Who you are
BA/BS degree or global equivalent in Law, Finance, IT, Business or equivalent
A minimum of 12 years of Legal/Compliance/Regulatory/Audit or Risk experience, preferably at least partly within the Healthcare or Lifesciences industry
Proven track record of project and process development, implementation and project management, with minimal supervision required.
Proven ability to function as a member of a global team in a complex, matrix environment.
Demonstrated experience identifying and resolving legal and regulatory issues quickly and effectively, with an ability to make real-time decisions.
Comfortable working with senior managers: Executive influencing, clear & concise communication and presentation skills
Determined and with a "getting things done" mentality
#BTG OP
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
7679022