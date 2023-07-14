Complete Requirement Engineer at Electromobility
We are now strengthening our Verification Planning team with a Complete Requirement Engineer (CRE) who is a natural networker, loves interactions with many stakeholders and to systematically handle a lot of data. You will be working with forefront technical challenges together with all development departments and you get to be a part of a team where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
Are you ready to play an important role in our electromobility journey towards a more sustainable future?
Then apply here and join us!
About us
Electromobility is the global development centre for electric drivelines within Volvo Group. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to zero emission propulsion systems, making a difference for our customers and the environment. Electromobility is an agile driven organization with the mission to be part of the evolution to shape the future.
About the role
At Electromobility you get all the benefits from a large and global company, but also the feeling of working in a creative start-up company. You will collaborate and create partnerships to meet shared objectives by networking both within and outside the organization.
As CRE you are responsible to lead the work of collecting, defining and follow up installation approval requirements for complete vehicles in the Electromobility organization. In close collaboration with component and system owners, you determine verification needs and decide on test codes and measuring points, in order to fulfil the Engineering Data and Installation Requirements (EDAIR).
Since the CRE is main contact person regarding requirements for different functions and organizations within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, it is fundamental that you are a clear and effective communicator and have good networking skills. You are organized and document requirements and verification results in a structural and consistent manner. You like taking on new opportunities and tough challenges, you are persistent, and rebound fast from setbacks.
By utilizing your experience and ideas, you take lead to develop the CRE role and the strategy for requirement handling. In the Verification Planning team, you share your knowledge to harmonize and improve our way of working and to make us stronger.
We are looking for you
• with an optimistic and tenacious mindset, and with a genuine interest in new technology and technical solutions. You have a solid understanding of the product and its utilization. You are an organized team player putting your group and team first. With your drive, you are not afraid to take ownership and stay accountable for your areas and deliveries. You are structured and used to manage several topics at the same time. With your networking and communication skills you are in the centre of everything that entails installation requirements and keep your stakeholders updated.
Relevant Experience
Master of Science in Engineering, similar field of study, or equivalent work experience
Proven leadership skills with ability to drive, motivate, and coach
Experience from requirement handling
Practical experience of physical verification, test method development, and measuring techniques
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Structured manner of working
Meritorious to have
Experience of working in CATIA
Experience with Volvo Group tools and processes
Experience of working with System Weaver
Why Electromobility at Volvo Group?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment where you get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures and to influence the development of our future electrified products. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality, etc. Customer success, trust, passion, change and performance are the values that guide us.
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise are some really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges. You will work in an international context that provides opportunities both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Group Electromobility want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we succeed. Together we drive prosperity.
Do you have a can-do attitude and are not afraid of trying new things? Then we look forward to hearing from you!
"Due to summer vacation period, all applications will be reviewed from the 14th August. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application"
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via email please apply by this link!
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions!
Hiring manager: Maria Claesson, at Electromobility
Email: maria.claesson@volvo.com Så ansöker du
