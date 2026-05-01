Compensation & Benefits Expert
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-01
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We are looking for a Compensation & Benefits Expert for a company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is fulltime and a hybrid work arrangement can be acceptable, with an expected 60/40 split between on-site presence and remote work.
Assignment description
As a Compensation & Benefits Expert/Total Reward Expert, you will be a core member of the Group Total Reward team, contributing to the design, implementation, and governance of global reward
programs. You will act as a subject matter expert in compensation, benefits, recognition, and compliance, advising both HR colleagues and business leaders. You will take a leading role in ensuring that our compensation practices are competitive, compliant, and aligned with our client 's purpose - to create a more sustainable and efficient world through reliable rotation.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage and oversee global reward processes, including annual salary reviews, STI/LTI programs, and worldwide recognition initiatives.
Develop and refine reward policies and guidelines based on market trends, internal analysis, and legal requirements.
Ensure compliance with local labor laws and EU pay transparency regulations.
Act as an advisor to HR, managers, and business stakeholders on all aspects of compensation and job architecture.
Coordinate benchmarking and analytics efforts to maintain market competitiveness and internal equity.
Deliver training and guidance across the organization to promote awareness and understanding of the reward framework.
Support reporting requirements including sustainability disclosures, annual report input, and remuneration reports.
Requirements:
A Bachelor's degree in HR, Business, Finance, or a related field (Master's is beneficial).
Minimum 5 years of experience in Total Rewards, Compensation & Benefits, or a related field in an international setting.
Proficient in Excel and data visualization tools (Power BI, is a plus).
Experience working with SuccessFactors and job evaluation methodologies (e.g., IPE).
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Important competence/experience:
Combining deep technical knowledge with a strategic mindset and a genuine passion for people and fairness. Understand the big picture of business strategy yet knowing that it's the detail that ensures quality in reward. A trusted and motivated professional with experienced business acumen and structured thinking, an engaging contributor who works effectively in a global context filled with challenges and an effective communicator who can simplify complex reward topics and facilitate decision-making at all levels.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. A hybrid work arrangement can be acceptable, with an expected 60/40 split between on-site presence and remote work.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7667305-1977553". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9887123