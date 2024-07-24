Community Operator
As a Community Operator at Embark, you will work together with our Community Lead while being tightly embedded across our game teams!You'll be tasked with managing an offsite team of community managers and voluntary moderators, ensuring daily engagement within our branded community spaces, and further developing the bridge between the game team and our players.
You aren't interested in the spotlight, you are here to make sure the game and the brand are top priorities, and that our community of engaged players runs smoothly. However, you understand that operating in the community means you are often on the stage of public opinion and that your words and actions speak loudly for the game and the company. As such, you are careful and precise in your communication.
You will work closely with creators, fans, and an offsite team of community managers who will look to you for guidance via inbound queries and model behavior in community management and communication. You will gather community sentiment and analytics on a regular basis, to help support and prove the efforts of the team.
On occasion, your job will also require you to help out with the planning and execution of live events for the community, media, and more.
Example of responsibilities
Manage the day-to-day operations of our Embark-branded community spaces that function around the game
Drive community activities/programs to boost engagement together with our team of community managers
Daily operations for a passionate community of over half a million FPS gamers
Support an offsite team of heroes who moderate and maintain our community
Raise up the voice of the player as a member of the game team
We would love if you have
Full proficiency in English
An adaptive writing style that is consistent and positive in tone
Ability to demonstrate effective written communication with audience-specific adaptation
Experience in Community Management, particularly within the gaming industry
Capable of multi-tasking and comfortable with a "come-what-may" way of working
Experience in creating multimedia assets
Basic editing skills
Experience organizing and running large live events
