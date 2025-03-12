Community Developer
Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2025-03-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Community Developer to join us in guiding the community strategy for Tom Clancy's The Division 2. As a Community Developer, you will provide a solid connection between the gaming community and various internal Ubisoft teams (i.e PR, Business and Development, Customer Support), handling key aspects of communication, and working to improve and expand the game experience.
We're offering a permanent position in Malmö, Sweden, with the flexibility to work partially from home (up to two days a week) under our Flexible Workplace Policy. Please apply using English, our company's primary language.
What You'll Do
Building and implementing strategies that facilitate and grow the community around the franchise, in collaboration with the brand, development and operations team.
Developing and maintaining processes and channels to relay needs and opinions expressed by the community, supported with the collaboration with other player experience experts.
Working in close collaboration with the Community Managers to ensure the deployment of engagement and communication strategies, as well as supporting them in their interactions with the player-base. Setting the editorial line for community-centric communication, and coordinating the production of all written community content, such as articles and patch notes.
Collaborate closely with the development team to ensure the voice of the players is heard, but also clarify the team's decisions in a transparent manner.
Coordinating the production of community assets - in collaboration with the studio content team and development teams - such as static and video assets.
Establishing performance indicators to regularly evaluate the results and performance of your content and activations.
Supporting on coordinating studio events, such as player workshops or community events.
Being a spokesperson for the development team to the community.
International travel required.
Comfortable being on camera and hosting livestreams
Qualifications
What You'll Bring
You have a keen interest in gaming communities and are familiar with popular platforms such as Discord, Reddit, and Twitch, among others. You have great communication skills in English and are comfortable in being in front of the camera. You have great organizational skills and are comfortable with defining priorities. You enjoy working and collaborating in an international environment with a global focus where you manage to build good relationships.
In addition, we're looking for someone aligned with our core values with the following skills and experience:
Degree in Communication, Marketing, Digital Marketing, or equivalent.
Professional experience supervising online communities and developing strategic plans e.g. in the video game industry
Great project coordination skills and are familiar with collaborative tools (i.e. Smartsheet, Google Docs, etc.).
Is beneficial if you have:
Experience with digital marketing and creation of livestreams, podcasts, visual assets or videos.
Experience with supervising fan sites, communities, or official forums.
An interest in Live Games and its community Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB
(org.nr 556758-3611), https://www.massive.se
Barkgatan 5 (visa karta
)
214 22 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9216890