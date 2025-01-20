Communications Specialist
2025-01-20
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Our business environment is currently undergoing significant changes in terms of technology and business models. Accelerating business disruptions coupled with internal restructuring and realignment require strong alignment and understanding of a shared vision. This is where you come in! The Sales and Marketing (S&M) Strategy and Way Office is looking for an enthusiastic communicator who can work cross-functional both within Sales and Marketing and in Scania as a whole to develop, implement, and support an internal communication strategy.
Job Responsibilities
The Communication Specialist will lead the development and formulation of the Sales and Marketing communication strategy , in close cooperation with S&M Business Areas, Communications, Commercial Operations, and other relevant stakeholders. Although the role reports into the Strategy and Way Office, the scope of the responsibilities shall be all of Sales and Marketing and will require close coordination with Communications on Scania-wide events, such as TMM as well as certain external industry events where Sales and Marketing representatives are speaking. Some specific responsibilities include:
Strategy Development: What are the most important topics that everyone in Sales and Marketing needs to know? How often should we communicate and in what channels? Who should develop and deliver the communication? How do we efficiently share information from various decision forums and how does this communication increase productivity and employee satisfaction? This role will develop the strategy to answer these questions and more.
Relationship Building: As a key stakeholder and contributor to Sales and Marketing effectiveness, this person will build strong relationships across the business both within and external to Sales and Marketing to ensure the communications strategy meets our organizational needs positions us well for the future.
Creativity and Fun: As the communication style can set the tone for the entire initiative, the person in this role will also have a creative flare and help make the messaging memorable and meaningful through inspiring story-telling and use of imagery.
The role is a key player within the Sales and Marketing Strategy and Way Office which is an agile support group responsible for certain centralized S&M functions including commercial strategy, Independent Steering Board (ISB), and Transformation Office, among others.
Who You Are
Expected abilities
The person we are looking for needs to be passionate about communications and keen to bring their skills to synthesize complex details into understandable and coherent messages. The ideal candidate will be self-driven and a master of multiple channels - written, spoken, graphic, and online. A customer-first mentality is essential.
Expected qualifications
We expect a University degree and at least three years of previous work experience within communications. Previous experience developing communication strategy and superior skills in PowerPoint or other communication software will also be an advantage. Fluent English is a prerequisite.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-02-03. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Crystal Sequin, Head of S&M Strategy and Way Office, 070-161 5404. Så ansöker du
