Communications Specialist
2024-04-30
Job Description
To our client we are now looking for a Communications Specialist! In the role you will drive and implement the digital marketing strategy for the business. You will operate the tools, channels, and teams needed to generate a positive perception and maximize the business impact for web and social media channels.
You main resposibilities will be:
• Develops and implements communications programs and messages including marketing communications, publicity, editorial support, web content, and direct marketing to educate and inform key stakeholders including customers, management, employees, trade media and interest groups.
• Implements digital marketing strategy, initiatives, and roadmap, including the development of the website, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and social and digital content.
• Drives and implements a best-in-class digital marketing strategy and online presence resulting in enhanced user and customer experience and engagement across the digital marketing and online platforms.
• Shares functional best practices and lessons learned across the organization.
• Advises stakeholders in developing relevant digital marketing strategies and campaigns and raises awareness for overall digital marketing capabilities.
• Defines, creates, and executes a superior, seamless customer user experience across all of clients websites and/or social media channels.
• Manages and improves online channels to generate sales leads, optimize sales conversion, and nurture customer relationships.
• Develops targeted SEO and SEM (Search Engine Marketing) activities.
• Supports the harmonization of digital marketing tools and processes and executes digital marketing campaigns (across web and social).
• Utilizes data and marketing analytics to increase the performance of websites, social media channels and campaigns, and to enhance customer experience and engagement across digital platforms and channels.
• Implements the change management practices ensuring a smooth transition to Key Performance Indicator (KPI)-driven approaches and from manual to automated/technology-driven approaches.
• Demonstrates strong ownership through data-focused and analytics-driven measurement to enhance clients digital footprint based on the findings.
• Masters marketing technology tools and supports new system implementations.
• Manages assigned budget effectively and delivers activities within agreed schedules and costs.
• Develops and implements business cases for new digital marketing opportunities to improve customer experience and commercial success.
Company Description
Our client is a leading global technology company that creates products, including robots, and solutions within, among other things, automation and digitization. The group's companies are in around 100 countries and the headquarters in Sweden is just outside Stockholm.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have experience working in a similar role.
• You have experience with web, digital marketing and branding guidelines.
• You have understanding of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) terms.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English in speech and writing.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Communications Specialist you participate in knowledge sharing and have great collaboration skills.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start around 2024-05-27 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-31 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
