Communications Manager
2023-08-23
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading provider of open banking-powered account-to-account (A2A) payments. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite offers instant payments and payouts in 25 markets across Europe and continues to expand at pace. Named as one of Sweden's fastest-growing fintechs, Brite supports merchants and businesses across a wide range of industries.
The team behind Brite Payments has worked with leading first-generation fintech companies before joining Brite to build the future of A2A payments. Our people know the market, understand the technology, and embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Our approach to instant bank payments benefits merchants as well as users, making online payments safer and more convenient.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
We are looking for a hands-on Communications Manager to develop and lead a range of communications initiatives. You will work closely with subject matter experts across the business to develop content and messaging that helps to build the Brite brand and increases the company's visibility in the market.
As Communications Manager, you will work in a small and agile team as you play a key part in shaping the Brite story. The role is varied, and while largely tactical in nature, you will also have an opportunity to contribute to more strategic cross-departmental projects.
Responsibilities will likely evolve over time, as Brite continues to grow and expand into new markets, however you can expect to play an important role in the following:
• Positioning Brite as a leading provider of instant bank payments and an advocate for further development of the open banking standards that underpin our products.
• Developing messaging aligned with Brite's overall corporate vision as well as localising messaging for specific European markets.
• Managing external PR agencies and upholding a high standard for all public relations activities.
• Writing and editing press releases, articles, speaker submissions, pitches, and media briefs.
• Liaising directly with journalists, industry associations, and event organisers to identify and secure opportunities for Brite to reinforce its key messages with relevant audiences.
• Coordinating distribution of content on Brite-owned channels (i.e. website, social media) and collaborating closely with Marketing to execute effective integrated campaigns.
• Providing counsel and guidance to colleagues - you act as a standard-bearer for professional and high-quality content and communications.
• Supporting internal communications initiatives as the company continues to scale.
Are you a brite mind?
Working at Brite, you will further develop your knowledge of fintech - and open banking payments in particular. You will be part of an experienced, driven and inclusive team that is challenging the status quo of European payments through open banking technology. You should be a team player but also capable of working independently. A strong eye for detail is key. You are adept at identifying untapped opportunities and can critically evaluate communication activities to ensure we are always learning and improving.
What we are looking for:
• 3-5 years minimum experience in a communications or PR role for a B2B tech company or agency. Fintech or payments experience is highly beneficial.
• Understanding of the common tools and channels used in B2B communications and public relations.
• Track record of in developing and executing communications programs and campaigns.
• Ability to convey complex subject matter in an engaging way.
• Experience with corporate social media and strong grasp of the basics of digital marketing.
• Ability to manage ambiguity and navigate working in a matrixed organisational structure.
• Bachelor's degree in communications, marketing, journalism or other related fields.
• Fluent English speaker - other European languages (i.e. German, French, Spanish or Dutch) an advantage
Preferred location: Stockholm, Berlin, Munich. Remote/Hybrid also considered for the right candidate.
Do you want to learn more about our recruitment process? Here you can read about the hiring flow and find answers to the most frequently asked questions.
