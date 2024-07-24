Commodity Manager to Husqvarna Construction
2024-07-24
Welcome to one of the world's oldest Start-ups!
By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future.
We are now looking for a
Commodity Manager to Husqvarna Construction.
About the role:
As a Commodity Manager, you will operate on a global scale with a primary focus on our plants in Sweden. You will manage a designated group of commodities, ensuring long-term quality, cost efficiency, delivery, and sustainability of direct material supply throughout the product lifecycle. Your responsibilities include:
Strategy Development: Create and implement strategies for your commodities.
Performance Improvement: Actively seek opportunities for performance improvement and cost reduction by understanding customer needs, supply market trends, and innovations.
Supplier Scouting: Identify new suppliers and technologies to meet purchasing strategy objectives.
Key responsibilities:
Manage all commercial relationships with suppliers within your commodity areas, ensuring cost, quality, delivery precision, sustainability, and risk management targets are met.
Drive value through strategic sourcing and cost-efficient agreements.
Enhance supplier performance, collaboration, and integration, delivering improved results. Manage supplier performance and ratings based on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
Conduct detailed demand, spend, cost, and market analysis. Use a structured approach to tendering and negotiating with suppliers.
Manage the entire lifecycle of supplier contracts.
Drive and follow up on Purchase Price Variance (PPV) activities and contribute to achieving optimal Other Material Variance (OMV) activities.
Establish and maintain strong relationships with internal stakeholders such as Manufacturing, R&D, PMO, and S&OP.
Location: This position is based in Jonsered, just outside of Gothenburg or any other Husqvarna Construction site in Sweden. We offer a hybrid working model.
Why join us?
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We Care, We're Bold and We're Courageous.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role, you should be a business-driven procurement professional who can work both independently and as part of a team. You should be proactive, taking initiative to meet your objectives while understanding the risks and opportunities related to purchasing activities. You need to be flexible, curious, and able to thrive in a dynamic environment with diverse projects and tasks. Given our global environment, you should be open-minded, culturally aware, and skilled at building relationships worldwide with internal and external stakeholders.
Qualifications:
Solid experience in global sourcing.
Strong relationship-building skills within the Husqvarna Group and with suppliers.
Well-organized and an efficient decision-maker.
Strategic thinker with a solution-oriented mindset and a can-do attitude.
Bachelor's degree in Economic Sciences or Engineering.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Your application
Does this sound interesting, don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible, we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
We would like to inform you that we will be on summer vacations from weeks 26 to 32. During this period, no interviews will be conducted. Interviews will resume in week 33 and onwards. We appreciate your understanding and patience, and look forward to continuing the recruitment process with you. Wishing you a wonderful summer!
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Helena Larsson, Sourcing Manager Sweden at Helena.Larsson@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
About Husqvarna Construction
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. Please read more at www.husqvarnacp.com/se Så ansöker du
