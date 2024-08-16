Commodity Buyer
2024-08-16
Are you looking for the next step, thrives when working with suppliers and want to play a vital role in our future journey? Then this might be the perfect opportunity as a Commodity Buyer at Sourcing!
Who is your future team?
Global Sourcing 's task is to create and maintain the best possible supplier base that can drive Axis continued growth. We make sure to have the most suitable suppliers and utilize them to achieve maximum contribution both commercially and technically.
What will you do as a Commodity Buyer?
The main focus as Commodity Buyer will be to drive and manage the work related to the high volume phase of our products, making sure that our Suppliers' current and future capacity are well aligned with Axis needs. And of course, securing our Suppliers professional co-operation for deliveries to respective partner whether it be an external Electronic Manufacturing Services partner or an Axis warehouse.
One important task will be to review the supplier capacity evaluation process used in other material categories, and build a similar process for relevant areas within electro-mechanics and sourced products. With the aim to work with supplier capacity in a more structured and documented way, thereby enabling a more pro-active approach together with the suppliers when it comes to capacity and deliveries.
Working with a high volume focus, will also contain taking lead on implementing design changes, supplier changes or documentation updates when needed after the products are launched.
You will also work closely with Commodity Managers and provide vital input in general to the different commodity teams and strategies, and co-operate specifically in questions around capacity and delivery performance.
In the role you will furthermore:
* Evaluate and audit supplier's production capacity
* Take main responsibility (within electromechanics and sourced products) for the escalation process where our external manufacturing partners highlight delivery issues, i.e. to have a clear understanding of the status and take first action with suppliers to solve potential delivery issues
* Work with risk mitigation where needed and agreed according to capacity analysis
* Track, maintain and improve data quality in our systems
* Work with the demand planning team to validate component forecast data and product managers to understand the lifetime of existing and new products
* Find and address process improvements within your area of responsibility
* Be responsible for developing suppliers' performance to support Axis vision
* Keep track of market trends and act to minimize supply disturbances
This position is very important because you will have a direct impact on Axis' product availability and thereby an immediate connection to our continued success.
The position requires approximately 10-15 days of travelling a year.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?:
We believe that you are a relationship builder who enjoys working together in a team. You are analytic, well-structured and result oriented with a keen interest in the business. We also think you are an open minded individual with a strong drive who pays attention to details.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A degree in Industrial Economy, Business, Supply Chain Management or similar
* Excellent MS Office skills
* Experience from working in ERP systems
* Excellent skills in English, both orally and in writing
* Experience or knowledge from manufacturing processes
* At least 2 years of purchasing/sourcing experience from international companies.
* Knowledge about business culture in different parts of the world
Ready to Act?
Call to find out more about the position from our Sourcing Manager, Robert Persson at +46 46 272 1800, or apply directly!
