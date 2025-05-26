Commissioning Supervisor Boden, Sweden Alten North
2025-05-26
We are currently seeking experienced Electronic Engineer for consulting assignments with our international client in the energy sector. The role of Commissioning Supervisor involves planning, coordinating, installing, testing, and documenting the commissioning of MV equiment for two Sites, in Finland and Boden, Sweden.
• 13 Oil Power Transfromers (11x125MVA & 2x55MVA)
• 4 ehouses equipped with LV & MV Switchboards, Dry transfo, DC Chargers, Batteries, etc...
To Lead the FAT (factory acceptance test) at factory in Finland
To supervise the installation and commissioning at site in Sweden / Boden
In this role, you will have to be flexible and reliable, focusing on technical details as well as customer focus. We see you as a natural team player who is able to organize and support the commissioning team as well as coordinate subcontractors and internal/external stakeholders.
THE WORK TYPICALLY INCLUDES:
Commissioning - implementation of tests
Commissioning - test documentation
Commissioning - test tool check
Commissioning - Detection and reporting of Non-conformances found as a result of the tests
Commissioning - Update of drawings for conversion to "AS BUILT" status
Follow-up and reporting of commissioning and maintenance activities
Coordination of commissioning team / subcontractors
Application of Safety regulations
Update the business information systems
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or equivalent
Up to 5 years of experience with commissioning of MV Equipments
Working on site or in an Electro-Mechanical design office minimum 6 months
Advanced Knowledge of Medium voltage/Low voltage equipment, Power stations and principles, The latest technologies and commissioning test principles
MERITORIOUS QUALIFICATIONS:
Confirmed experience or litteracy with any of Schneider Equipment for MV (F400), Protection Relays (P5), DC Chargers and LV Distribution panels Okken
Good Software tools literacy: MS Office, Acrobat, AutoCAD, Outlook, Testing device software(Omicron), Protection Relays Setting software
Knowledge of all types of Medium Voltage substations, electrical networks
AVETTA and/or ESA certifications
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
