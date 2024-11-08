Commissioning Specialist Tetra Pak Services
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-11-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
The Technical Support Excellence team is part of the Tetra Pak Service organisation. We are ambassadors of Tetra Pak to help maintain the company's reputation and commitment for services and quality worldwide.
We are now looking for an enthusiastic and customer-oriented Commissioning Specialist focus on Processing Liquid Food Solutions Branded Processing Units (BPU) to join our team. We can offer you a very interesting position and an opportunity to grow and become professional in one of our core technologies for food processing.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden and will include up to 150 traveling days as our customers are located all over the world.
What you will do
In the role as a Commissioning Specialist, most of your work tasks will be executed at our customers' plants, following Tetra Pak processes and procedures. This makes you to an ambassador for the company. Your main task will be to commission and perform troubleshooting on our solutions, both our branded processing units and complete process lines at end-customer's factories all over the world.
Main responsibilities:
Commissioning, start-up and troubleshooting of branded processing units and process lines at our customer's sites
Execute analysis and troubleshoot to resolve automation and electrical issues.
Document your findings in technical reports
Participate in building good relationships with customer staff and colleagues in our Market Companies
Execute all work in accordance with Tetra Pak and Customer safety regulations and requirements and promote a safe working culture in the team
We believe you have
At least a secondary school education with technical orientation, high knowledgeable in automation including PLC knowledge and understanding of mechatronics, which includes electrical and mechanical interaction within the application
A good command of both written and verbal English is necessary
Knowledge of other languages will be a plus
Knowledge on processing equipment in the food industry will be considered as an advantage
Driving license
To be successful in this position we believe you are a curious, self-motivated person with a high degree of initiative. You will work autonomously in complex situations, having the ability to make your own fast decisions and to solve problems under time and customer pressure. Furthermore, you are structured and enjoy to coach others and solve problems with the best solution for all parts in mind. You have strong interest in technology and are happy to take on operational roles and technical hands-on activities.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-11-29.
To know more about the position contact Robert Andersson at +46 46 36 4513
Questions about your application contact Martin Fosser at +46 46 36 4674
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9000748