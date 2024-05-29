Commissioning Lead
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Commissioning Lead
As the Commissioning Lead, you will serve as the deputy commissioning manager andprovide day-to-day support for commissioning activities in collaboration with the Commissioning Manager. You will define, implement, and improve H2GS' commissioning strategy, tools, and processes. You will provide guidance to EPCMs, OEMs, and Contractors' Commissioning Departments and monitor their performance. You will support the scheduling of commissioning activities in coordination with the various H2GS' Project departments and Operations teams. Additionally, you will assist the Commissioning Manager in the full definition and implementation of the Project Commissioning Plan.
The role is based in Boden, Sweden, with trips to various project contractor and fabrication sites as required.
Responsibilities:
Always adhere to and promote the project's safety policies.
Ensure all works comply with applicable regulations.
Lead commissioning activities in the absence of the Commissioning Manager or in specific project sub-areas as required.
Provide direction to the Commissioning service provider, EPCMs, OEMs, and Contractors on all commissioning-related topics.
Collaborate with engineering, procurement, quality, construction, and operations departments to define, implement, and improve commissioning processes, including: HSE in Mechanical Completion, Cold and Hot Commissioning, Permit to Work, Risk Assessment, SIMOPS.
Systemization criteria for markup of drawings (P&IDs, Single Line Diagrams, equipment layout), and sub-system and system lists.
Commissioning logic and activity sequencing, integrated scheduling, and resource planning.
Certification management and Walk Down Management.
Training, spares, consumables, specialized tools, and equipment.
Assurance processes for successful Plant Start-Up and compliance with Swedish regulations.
Support implementation of the completion management tool and commissioning systemization.
Interface with operation teams during Start-Up and Early Operation phases.
Participate in workshops, reviews, audits, inspections, and tests as required.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related field, or equivalent.
Extensive experience in commissioning large industrial projects, and demonstrating significant managerial and leadership skills.
Proven owners commissioning team experience.
Deep understanding of heavy industry and process plants, withexperience in managing projects with numerous complex interfaces.
Proficient in the use of modern commissioning tools and techniques.
Excellent written and verbal communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills.
Strong leadership ability and effective at influencing others to achieve goals.
Capable of providing direction in ambiguous and complex situations and adaptable to fast-paced environments and changing priorities.
Highly proactive.
Proficient with MS Office suite and quality control software.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
