Commission Technician - Power Generation
2025-03-17
We are looking for a talented Commissioning Technician to join our team specializing in Commissioning for our Projects Department in Maersta, Stockholm, Sweden.
This role requires 50% domestic travel and 50% international travel.
In this role, you will make an impact in the following ways:
Efficient Commissioning: By reporting and commissioning gensets and associated BOP, you'll ensure that power generation systems are operational and reliable from the start.
Quality Assurance: Your inspections and QA/QC reporting at the supplier level will maintain high standards and prevent issues before they reach the customer.
Technical Expertise: As a primary customer support contact, your ability to diagnose and execute complex repairs will minimize downtime and enhance customer satisfaction.
Preventative Maintenance: Performing scheduled maintenance activities will prolong the life of power generation products and reduce the likelihood of unexpected failures.
Customer Relations: Establishing and developing productive customer relations will ensure prompt and efficient attention to customer needs, fostering trust and loyalty.
Knowledge Transfer: Coaching and developing technicians and apprentices will build a stronger, more knowledgeable team, improving overall service quality.
Documentation and Compliance: Completing required documentation accurately will ensure compliance with standards and facilitate smooth operations.
Health and Safety: Adhering to Health, Safety & Environmental policies and reporting issues will create a safer work environment for everyone involved.
To be successful in this role you will need the following:
Power Generation Systems Knowledge: Demonstrate a thorough understanding of power generation systems, including gensets, BOP, switchgear, power system controls, and uninterruptible power supplies. This includes interpreting and analyzing system operations and integration and applying tools and service publications to diagnose and repair efficiently.
Product Repair and Maintenance Skills: Ability to repair and maintain mechanical and electrical products by following guidelines and using the required tools. This includes disassembling and assembling engines or power generators, inspecting and replacing parts, and performing progressive damage checks to restore equipment to pre-failure condition.
Service Documentation Proficiency: Create and verify customer, equipment, and technical information accurately. Capture specific data using required service tools, follow procedures, and document necessary information in the service management system to maintain an accurate record of the work performed.
Safety and Compliance Awareness: Adhere to all safe work procedures, including the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to create a safe work environment. Ensure compliance with Cummins and industry standards to maintain high safety and quality standards.
Education/ Experience:
Apprentice Certified Power Generation/ Electrical Technician (Preferred)
Vocational diploma from relevant technical institution
Current relevant electrical certification
Locally valid driving permit
This position may require licensing for compliance with export controls or sanctions regulations
Significant field service work experience
Expert level knowledge of and/or experience with power generation products
High Voltage / Low Voltage experience
Customer service experience
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-16
