Commercial Project Manager
Siemens Energy AB / Controllerjobb / Finspång Visa alla controllerjobb i Finspång
2025-05-26
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our Commercial Project Management Team within Global Service Operations for Medium Gas Turbines and step into a role where your expertise drives both customer satisfaction and company success. As a Commercial Project Manager, you'll collaborate closely with a dynamic project management team, taking full ownership of commercial and financial matters for a diverse portfolio of Service and Aftermarket Projects. You'll play a pivotal role in ensuring projects meet targets for cost, time, and quality, while also building strong relationships with customers-especially across the African continent. If you're ready to make a real impact in a fast-paced, supportive environment, this is your opportunity to grow and thrive.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Take full responsibility for all commercial and finance-related matters, including Accounting, Legal, Tax, Foreign Exchange, and NCM topics.
* Manage and optimize financial results, focusing on project gross profit, cash flow, assets/liabilities, and financing instruments.
* Prepare and maintain accurate commercial documentation and project data throughout the execution phase, using SAP and other global reporting systems.
* Ensure compliance with IFRS15, local GAAP, internal controls, and reporting guidelines.
* Collaborate with customers and project teams, particularly on projects across the African continent, to ensure performance, resolve challenges, and drive customer satisfaction.
What You Bring
* A relevant university degree and strong professional commercial knowledge.
* Proven experience working with customers and managing projects on the African continent.
* Advanced skills in SAP, Microsoft applications (Excel, Teams), and visualization tools such as Power BI.
* Excellent interpersonal, analytical, and communication skills in English (oral and written).
* Willingness to travel as needed to support project execution and customer engagement.
About the Team
You'll be part of a collaborative and ambitious team dedicated to delivering excellence in Service and Aftermarket Projects for Medium Gas Turbines. Reporting to the Head of Commercial Project Management, our team works closely with project managers and customers to ensure every project meets its goals and exceeds expectations. We value open communication, continuous learning, and a shared commitment to both customer success and company growth. Your contributions will help us strengthen our presence and partnerships, especially across the African continent.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
