Commercial Manager to BA Wind
2023-01-31
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
BA Wind is responsible for the development, construction and operation of wind power onshore and offshore as well as other non-hydro renewable activities like solar and batteries. We manage the maintenance, operation and continuous improvement of wind generation assets, safely and with the highest levels of availability and profitability. We also perform the structuring and execution of project partnerships in accordance with overall wind strategy.
The Onshore Commercial Management function supports the Onshore Operations organization on commercial matters through providing commercial expertise and advice across the portfolio. This role will give you the opportunity to work in a multi-national company with colleagues based across countries and also the opportunity to work with colleagues across many different departments in BA Wind. The Commercial Management team is based across several countries with members in Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK.
Do you want to shape the future?
Vattenfall is now looking for the right person to fill the position as Commercial Manager within Onshore Operations, in BA Wind. The Commercial Manager works alongside the Operations and Maintenance Team in Sweden and will be responsible for managing the commercial aspects of operational sites. Examples of commercial activities include contract management of service and maintenance agreements, claims and warranty management, building and managing relationships with landowners and stakeholders, building relationship with contractors and other external parties, alignment with internal stakeholders (e.g. O&M, Asset Management, etc) and supporting procurement activities. You will be link between the technical, legal and economic aspects of the sites.
Your responsibilities as a Commercial Manager:
We offer an exciting and varied position within Vattenfall's Wind business - a rapidly growing field offering excellent career opportunities. The role includes:
Responsible for the commercial and contract management of the sites, ensuring good contractual coverage is in place for all planned activities and ad-hoc requirements
Support the procurement process and negotiations for the amendment, renewal for new significant contracts, alongside the Procurement team
Resolve commercial issues, including variations and claims, insurance issues and drive escalation, if needed
Ensuring all stakeholders adhere to contractual obligations
Project management and co-ordination of internal O&M projects/initiatives
Manage successful relationships with external stakeholder, e.g. landowners, sami villages, local communities, etc
Develop and maintain good business relationships with new and existing service suppliers and providers and both internal and external stakeholders
Support contractual KPI monitoring and reporting
Support central commercial initiatives, including reviewing and developing commercial processes where needed
Conduct commercial analysis of plant and failures of equipment
Support and co-operate with other internal departments (e.g. Market Development, Asset Management, Project Delivery, etc)
Support on ad hoc and miscellaneous commercial topics, including central internal improvement initiatives (e.g. Property project, Tax queries, Controlling questions, input to budgets, etc
Qualifications
Your qualifications as a Commercial Manager:
Degree, preferably in commercial/financial, legal, general engineering or technical qualification
3-5 years of experience in large industrial projects, preferably energy sector or similar complex industries
Experience in commercial management and managing supplier relationships
Strong team player with the ability to influence over a wide network of co-worker relationships and work in multicultural teams
Strong commercial and negotiation skills
Strong self-performance management and delivery focus with the ability to balance conflicting requirement of quality, cost and time and make decisions in tight timescales
Be results-orientated, able to meet tight deadlines and produce concise information for senior management
Ability to approach technical/commercial topics with a high level view
Proactive approach to Health & Safety & Environment
Excellent communication skills both verbally and in writing, in both Swedish and English
