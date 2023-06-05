Commercial Manager, Ikea Örebro
2023-06-05
IKEA Örebro is now looking for a strong leader who wants to be part of our journey forward. We are looking for a Commercial Manager that will join our team. Your main focus will be to drive the commercial agenda on the market.
We are looking for you who is incredible confident in yourself and in your leadership. You have a high drive and dare to try and test new things, even outside the box. You influence others by communicate in an open, honest and inspiring way. You have an innovative way of thinking and you stand for your thoughts and ideas and are not afraid of making mistakes.
To be successful in this position we are looking for you who have a background from a similar leader role and experience from IKEA and preferable the functions; Sales, Customer Experience and/or Communication & Interior Design. For this position we require that you speak fluent English.
Your responsibilities
You will be responsible for the functions; Sales, Customer Experience and Communication & Interior Design. Focus will be to drive extraordinary growth and brand positioning, maximizing sales and encouraging an excellent shopping experience across all channels within the market. Strengthening the competitive position of IKEA Örebro, increasing Penetration and Market Share.
You will work closely with the Commercial Team and other stake-holders, to ensure the continued success of the IKEA Concept and to ensure commercial direction, processes and tools are effectively implemented in most cost-efficient way. You will create and implement goals, strategies and actions, steering the business in an omni-channel retail environment. You will together with your team drive sales and optimize profitability in the store using the knowledge of the range, local market, competition and customers.
You will have direct personal responsibility for Sales Manager, Customer Experience Manager and Com&In Manager. You will be a part of IKEA Örebro Management Team and report to VAPS Market Manager.
Apply now!
We offer a full-time permanent position with start date 1st of September or upon agreement.
Apply with CV and personal letter to Sophia.Rosander@ingka.ikea.com
Last day to apply is thursday 15th of June.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-15
E-post: sophia.rosander@ingka.ikea.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Kundvägen 2
)
702 36 ÖREBRO
7855321