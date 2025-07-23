Commercial Manager
2025-07-23
Are you passionate about an organised home?
In Range Area Home organisation, we believe your home should be a place to recharge and relax. Starting your day frantically searching for keys or navigating a messy hallway immediately adds stress. Organising your space can be tricky-that's where we come in. Our products may not solve all problems, but we promise to offer functional, beautiful and affordable lifesavers that make your everyday just a little bit easier.
We are looking for a Commercial Manager in Range Area Home organisation
We are on an exciting journey the years to come where we will strengthen the core of what we do in Range. We focus, simplify and concentrate. Our business is about developing products and we put the product in the center of everything we do.
We have a busy agenda, also gearing up for two years of extraordinary growth focus for FY27&28, with a lot of exciting things to prepare.
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together? Do you have a passion for people, life at home? Here is your chance to take on a new challenge and join us on the journey!
Job Description
We are looking for you who is ready to take the commercial responsibility for business and people. As Commercial Manager you, together with your team, ensure that the product range lives up to IKEA vision through range presentation and range and product communication. You are responsible to ensure that the IKEA retailers have the right pre-conditions to present, communicate and sell a relevant, unique and affordable offer supporting the IKEA Growth plan. You are accountable for maximizing growth opportunities through Sales, Range and Product Communication in the Range Area. You will collaborate across Range Areas and the Retail markets to secure growth, profitability, and a relevant commercial offer.
You will report to the Range Area Manager and be a member of the Range Area Management team. You are passionate about home furnishing and the business we're in, and enthusiastic about solving real needs in people's homes. You will be a key player securing that we optimize for relevance and have the best possible products at lowest possible price.
You are a natural leader who works actively with developing yourself, your leadership and the team that you lead, and you communicate and express yourself in a simple way. To step into this position, we believe that you have;
Are a team player, putting our common needs first.
Work in the unknown and collaborate with partners
Have experience from leading the business, sales or marketing agenda from a country or HFB dimension or from comparable strategic position
Are leading and developing both business and people comes naturally for you
Have experience in working on a strategic level, translating long-term priorities into clearly and inspiring defined business objectives and steering all involved people towards achieving results, yet ability and interest to be in the details when needed
Understanding of the IKEA product development process and the meeting with the customer in an Omnichannel environment
Interest and drive to find common interests and agenda across Range Areas, to build trust and partnership to reach common goals
Understand both sales and supply dimension we need to navigate in.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. The Commercial Manager is crucial for developing our business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working majority of the time in the workplace is important.
Qualifications
You have a minimum of 5 years of experience in working as a Manager
Motivated and passionate about leading and developing people and making them excel in a constantly changing international working environment
Strong ability to see the bigger picture, identify relevant stakeholders, interact, and build strong relationships across
Strong ability to communicate, visualize and inspire in a clear way
Good ability to nurture a creative culture, enthusiasm, co-creation and growing the IKEA spirit
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English by 10 August, 2025. Please note that we connect back to you during August, after the vacation period.
Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following two questions - in English. Be sure to keep your answers short and concise:
What do you think you would bring to this role and makes you an ideal candidate?
What inspired you to apply for this position, and how do you believe your experience matches the key requirements for the role?
