Commercial Manager - Nordics
Mindler AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mindler AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About Mindler
Most people suffer from mental health problems at some point in their lives. Mindler was founded in 2018 by two psychologists and one doctor with the vision to enable a world with better mental health. Since then, we have helped thousands of people to meet a psychologist via our app, having more than 300+ accredited psychologists working with us. In Sweden, Mindler is already now the leading provider of access to licensed psychologists and evidence based treatment methods.
To grow the availability of our treatments and our business, we launched our B2I and B2B offerings. Due to the success of these ventures, we are now looking to grow our commercial business area. Keep reading if you want to be a part of creating a world with better mental health!
The role:
As a Commercial Manager for the Nordics, you will play a pivotal role in scaling up and managing our business-to-insurance (B2I) and business-to-business (B2B) partnerships. You will be based in Stockholm working closely with stakeholders including our CEO, Country Managers, Customer Experience and Product teams and report to our CRO. This hands-on and strategic role requires a proactive approach to sales, relationship building, and end-to-end management of the sales funnel within a scale-up environment.
Key responsibilities:
Develop and execute a comprehensive sales strategy for the Nordics.
Cultivate strong relationships with partners, clients, and stakeholders establishing credibility and trust in the Nordics business community.
Own the end-to-end sales funnel, from lead generation to closure.
Identify and pursue strategic partnerships aligned with business goals.
Drive market penetration strategies and expand the customer base.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams for cohesive business growth.
Work closely with cross-functional teams for a cohesive approach to business growth.
Implement metrics and reporting mechanisms to track and analyze sales performance.
Provide regular updates to the leadership team on key metrics, challenges, and opportunities.
Who are you?
Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or related field (MBA is a plus).
Proven experience in partnership management, business development, or related roles.
Strong understanding of occupational health and insurance markets in the Nordics.
Exceptional negotiation and communication skills.
Fluency in English, and preferably Swedish, Danish, or Norwegian.
Proficiency in Excel/Google Sheets for data analysis and pricing models.
Experience with CRM systems, preferably HubSpot.
Presentation and analytical skills.
Ability to adapt to new technologies.
What can we offer?
If we are a good match for each other - we will offer you a role that gives you a lot of freedom, and the chance to join a well-funded company with the ambition to play an important role in the global market of digital mental health care. Since we are just in the beginning of our growth journey, you will play an important part in influencing how we work together and how we make the most impact to help our customers and further improve mental health in the society.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
•
Mindler is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation or age. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mindler AB
(org.nr 559150-0722), https://mindlercare.com/ Arbetsplats
Mindler Jobbnummer
8265986