Combustion/Heat Transfer Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Finspång
2024-04-26
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Combustion/Heat Transfer Engineer
A snapshot of your day
We are looking for a combustion engineer or a heat transfer engineer to join our research and development department! Our department has a strong focus on increasing fuel flexibility such as hydrogen and biofuels. Here you will work with other highly skilled engineers, contributing to the design and operation of robust, reliable, and highly efficient combustion systems.
As a combustion or heat transfer engineer, you will be a part of the daily support for our sales and service organizations. You will be involved in the highest level of troubleshooting, failure analysis, and leading improvement projects. Our expectation of you is to take an active role in our high-level support for service organizations and existing fleets. We use both commercial calculation tools and our own developed tools to analyze data and develop new improved combustion components daily.
How You Will Make an Impact
* Be involved in all parts of the development process, from conceptualization to prototype testing and final design. You will analyze data and perform development tests as well as develop new methods and approaches.
* Propose changes in the machine's operation profile to reduce dynamics and emissions.
* Be involved in many exciting projects in green fuel where your sharp ability to analyze and propose changes that can lead to improved machine performance is of the highest priority.
* Collaborate closely with other fields, both within R&D and the service organization.
* Have the opportunity to build a large network spanning across the world, from Europe to North America and Asia.
What You Bring
You don't need to be a superhero, just have an open mind!
* Experience in combustion engineering, alternatively in heat transfer.
* You have a Master's or PhD degree in chemistry, physics, energy, heat transfer or mechanical engineering.
* You are driven, have great problem-solving skills and enjoy working in a team where you get to participate in developing and streamlining.
* Experience in numerical calculations. Applied combustion experience is a plus.
* The willingness to learn and try new methods based on fluid mechanics principles as well as understanding of 1-D modeling.
* Previous experience with gas turbines is meritorious.
* Good knowledge of English both orally and in writing. Swedish language skills are a plus.
About the Team
We are a mixed group in terms of nationality, educational background, and experience, where everyone is involved in their field of expertise to contribute and develop future fossil-free gas turbines. We have close collaborations with Linköping and Lund Universities where we have ongoing projects.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic back... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "258230". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
8642880