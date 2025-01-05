Cocktail Bartender Part Time

We are currently looking for an experienced cocktail bartender to join the team on a part time basis. You must be able to work within a fast paced environment and be motivated to work alone some shifts. This role is mainly night shifts so you will be required to work the busy shifts on a Friday & Saturday night. The restaurant is closed on Sundays & Mondays. Please send in an up to date CV and cover letter on why we should hire you. You must be able to start immediately. You must be able to communicate in English and Swedish. Salary and benefits will be discussed if your application is successful. We will require job references.