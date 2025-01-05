Cocktail Bartender Part Time

Cane rum society AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2025-01-05


Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Cane rum society AB i Stockholm, Sigtuna eller i hela Sverige

We are currently looking for an experienced cocktail bartender to join the team on a part time basis. You must be able to work within a fast paced environment and be motivated to work alone some shifts.
This role is mainly night shifts so you will be required to work the busy shifts on a Friday & Saturday night. The restaurant is closed on Sundays & Mondays.
Please send in an up to date CV and cover letter on why we should hire you.
You must be able to start immediately.
You must be able to communicate in English and Swedish.
Salary and benefits will be discussed if your application is successful.
We will require job references.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: duane@canerumsociety.com

Arbetsgivare
Cane rum society AB (org.nr 559217-8239), http://www.canerumsociety.com
Ninni Kronbergs Gata 1, Hagastaden (visa karta)
171 64  SOLNA

Arbetsplats
Cane Rum Society

Kontakt
Owner
Duane Shepherd
duane@canerumsociety.com
0706034775, 0706034775

Jobbnummer
9086911

Prenumerera på jobb från Cane rum society AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Cane rum society AB: