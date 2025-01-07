Cmms Super User
Stegra Boden AB / Datajobb / Boden Visa alla datajobb i Boden
2025-01-07
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra Boden AB i Boden
CMMS Super User
The CMMS Super User plays a pivotal role in shaping and managing maintenance digital solutions while enhancing maintenance processes and systems. In this role, you will ensure the functionality and effectiveness of the CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System), working closely with a supportive team to make meaningful improvements.
Your responsibilities include overseeing system updates, managing changes, and collaborating with stakeholders, including the Digital Factory Team, to drive innovation and efficiency. You'll also lead as the owner of maintenance processes, championing process improvement initiatives, designing and delivering training to empower colleagues, and ensuring compliance with key industry standards.
This role is perfect for someone who thrives in a collaborative environment and is passionate about creating systems that make a real difference.
Responsibilities:
Create and maintain safety and compliance structures for maintenance digital solutions, ensuring adherence to industry standards.
Manage and optimize the CMMS system, including updates, user training, and support for operations at Stegra Boden.
Drive the development and implementation of digital tools within Asset Management to enhance efficiency.
Design and deliver training programs to ensure clear understanding and effective use of maintenance processes.
Act as the compliance authority, conducting audits to optimize maintenance processes and ensure ISO standards compliance.
Align all maintenance efforts with the organization's long-term goals, including sustainability and innovation.
Qualifications:
A degree in IT, mechanical engineering, or a related field is beneficial but not mandatory-what matters most is a strong understanding of maintenance operations.
Familiarity with Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and experience with various digital tools and asset management systems are highly valued.
Proven experience in maintenance within heavy industry, with knowledge of ISO standards (9001/14001/45001/50001) and IATF 16949.
Demonstrated ability to lead by example, fostering a strong safety culture and working effectively in diverse, cross-functional teams.
Very good English communication skills (written and oral) with a collaborative mindset. Basic Swedish skills are a plus.
Proficiency in relevant software (e.g., Office Suite) and a good grasp of procurement contracts, outsourcing, and maintenance as a process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Arbetsplats
H2GS Boden AB Jobbnummer
9088211