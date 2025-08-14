CMF Designer - Innovative Home Appliances
2025-08-14
Join a global leader in home appliances and shape the future of design through colors, materials, and finishes that inspire and enhance everyday living.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a CMF Designer, you will lead and develop world-class CMF design for innovative home appliances. From concept to implementation, you will create impactful design strategies, collaborate with suppliers and teams, and ensure brand-enhancing, human-centered, and sustainable solutions.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work with a globally recognized brand and innovative products.
• A creative and collaborative environment with skilled colleagues.
• A consultant manager that supports you during your assignment and after
• Professional growth and development opportunities.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead CMF deliverables across multiple development projects.
• Develop CMF strategies and palettes for brands/categories.
• Collaborate with suppliers and internal teams for CMF implementation.
• Create and manage CMF, texture, and graphic guidelines.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree in Industrial Design or related field.
• 5+ years of professional CMF experience, preferably from an industry-leading corporation
• Proficiency in relevant 2D/3D design software (Adobe AI/PS/ID, Keyshot etc)
• Fluent in English, written and spoken.
It is meritorious if you have
• Solid knowledge of manufacturing processes and techniques
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Adaptable - Able to navigate several projects simultaneously while remaining flexible.
• Agile - Proactive and diligent, focused on delivering results within deadlines.
• Innovative - Continuously improving ways of working and contributing creatively.
• Leader - Builds culture, amplifies others, and manages demand and capability.
• Collaborative - Builds trust and communicates effectively across functions.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
