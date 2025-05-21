Cluster Project Controller Nordics
2025-05-21
The Opportunity
The energy sector is today changing fast, with unprecedented speed. Hitachi Energy has, with the portfolio of Grid Automation, a unique offering that will help and enable our customers to take on these new challenges.
In this role you will build up a new role as Cluster Project Controller for Grid Automation Systems Finland and Sweden. You will work closely with the different Project Managers in both countries to optimize the financial performance of the projects. This role reports to the business controller for the cluster and is based in Västeras, Sweden.
How you 'll make an impact
Manage all project controlling and financial management activities
Analyze project requirements with project team check that all essential work activities have been identified in sufficient detail to serve as basis for developing realistic project schedules and forecasting revenue on the financials for the projects and make sure IFRS and local regulations are followed
Together with project manager ensure correct forecasting of cash and follow up to prevent potential overdues for the projects
Monitor project progress and regularly analyze project critical path activities to ensure all critical activities and project milestones are progressed to the plan and support managers to optimize resources
Administer the change order system and advise Project management as well as business controlling on cost impact of potential changes and ensure estimate is current and reflects changes
Hedges of different currencies and calculation on FX effects
Handle bonds and guarantees
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in economics, business administration management engineering or other related field
You have meritorious previous experience with similar tasks
Good knowledge of SAP with excellent knowledge of MS Office
Team spirit, strong commercial and communication skills and structured thinking
Fluency in written and spoken English, Swedish and Finnish a plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Hiring Manager Doris Grimm, doris.grimm@hitachienergy.com
Hiring Manager Doris Grimm, doris.grimm@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby, +46 107-38 16 42; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark +46 107 38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 107 38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
