Cloud Specialist / Team lead
Fagerhults Belysning AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2026-01-30
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fagerhults Belysning AB i Linköping
, Habo
, Jönköping
, Stockholm
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to shape the future of IoT Networks for Smart Cities in a growing organization?
The Fagerhult Group smart outdoor organization, part of the Fagerhult Group, is specialized in smart solutions for outdoor lighting with offices in Denmark and Sweden.
Our GreenstreetTM and CitygridTM solutions help cities reduce their energy consumption drastically without compromising on comfort or safety. By bringing the streetlights online, our customers can gather sensor data, configure the system from their office and get notifications when maintenance is required. Our solution has been adopted by several municipalities in more than ten countries, and we face huge interest due to increasing demand for energy savings and reduced CO2 emissions.
The R&D team is a diverse multi-site team consisting of engineers working on embedded software, our Linux IoT gateway, our cloud solution (backend/frontend) and mobile apps used for configuration and diagnosis in the field. The system requires a solid cloud infrastructure which is why all cloud related development activities are grouped under a dedicated sub-team, for which we are looking for an experienced cloud developer that also can take on a team lead role.
As a Cloud specialist / team lead, you will be responsible for the overall cloud software architecture, make sure it runs smoothly and reliably while thinking ahead and help the team plan the work. You will run the daily meetings, help the team plan their sprints in collaboration with the product manager and the R&D manager and be the reference technical contact for projects involving cloud infrastructure.
You are an experienced cloud engineer who enjoys building robust, scalable, and secure systems. You thrive in a collaborative environment where teamwork, knowledge-sharing, and continuous improvement come naturally to you.
You likely recognize yourself in the following
10+ years of experience building scalable cloud applications
Full stack experience (C#, Java, Python / HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React)
Hands on experience with Azure infrastructure
Experience with DevOps, CI/CD, Git, Jira, containerization
Strong communication skills; ability to simplify complex topics
Fluent in English; Danish or Swedish is a plus
Your responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain scalable and secure cloud applications
Ensure best practices in automation, monitoring, security, and disaster recovery
Lead architectural decisions and guide the cloud domain technically
Stay updated on cloud technologies and contribute to the long-term roadmap
Improve robustness, scalability, cost efficiency, and collaboration
Serve as the company's cloud technology expert
Plan and run team sprints: breakdown, estimation, prioritization, daily meetings
Onboard new team members
Collaborate with other team leads, the Product and R&D Managers to maintain the roadmap
Tools & Technologies
Cloud & Backend: Azure, C#, .NET, Docker, Kubernetes, Helm, ArgoCD
Security & Identity: Keycloak, OAuth
Frontend: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React
Infrastructure: VPN, firewalls, virtualization (e.g., vCloud)
DevOps: Git, GitLab CI, Jira
Databases: MSSQL, InfluxDB, MongoDB
What we can offer
A flexible, international work environment, where we put our energy into making the workplace a safe space where you can enjoy yourself, be productive and develop together with your colleagues
The possibility to become a key person in our growing organization
Create products that make a real difference, for people and the planet.
A team of nice and competent colleagues
Recurring Team events and a remuneration package including collective agreement and benefits.
The position is located in Linköping, Sweden. Some travel is expected (~10 days / year).
Are you interested?
Send your application, in English, today!
For additional information on the position, please contact our R&D Manager, Damien Varvenne by phone: +45 2880 7105. Applications are handled on a continuous basis.
About Fagerhult Group
Founded in 1945, Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,000 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8,305 MSEK in 2024. Fagerhult Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information, please visit www.fagerhultgroup.com Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fagerhults Belysning AB
(org.nr 556321-8659), https://www.capelon.se/ Arbetsplats
Fagerhult Group Smart Outdoor Jobbnummer
9713752