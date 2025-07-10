Cloud Security Engineer (GCP)
Soros Consulting is looking for a senior Cloud Security Engineer with strong expertise in Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Terraform, and cloud security. You will join our client's central cloud team and play a key role in building and securing a modern GCP environment at scale.
About the Assignment
The central cloud platform team is responsible for designing and maintaining the GCP landing zone, governance frameworks, and core platform services. Your work will focus on building infrastructure, implementing automation, and supporting product and analytics teams in deploying secure and scalable cloud solutions.
Responsibilities
Enhance and maintain the GCP landing zone, including governance, networking, and security frameworks
Design and build central platform services (e.g., BigQuery quota controls, Workload Identity Federation, PAM integrations)
Improve automation and self-service capabilities across the platform
Provide architectural guidance and best practices to product and analytics teams
Define and enforce best practices in infrastructure, security, observability, and cost optimization
Collaborate with Security, DevOps, and Application teams to ensure scalable and compliant cloud solutions
Required Qualifications
3+ years of hands-on experience with Google Cloud Platform
Deep understanding of key GCP services (IAM, VPC, Cloud Monitoring, BigQuery, Cloud Run)
Proven experience with Terraform and Infrastructure-as-Code
Experience with Shared VPC and Workload Identity Federation (WIF)
Strong scripting skills (Python, Bash, or similar)
Experience working in large-scale environments, platform teams, or a Cloud Center of Excellence
Strong communication skills and ability to work cross-functionally
Nice to Have
Experience with policy-as-code frameworks (e.g., OPA, Constraint Templates)
Familiarity with Vertex AI or GCP-native ML/analytics services
