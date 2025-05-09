Cloud Platform Engineer
2025-05-09
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
This is an external consultant assignment with our Automotive R&D client and they are looking for experienced professional in the Cloud Platform area.
The respective candidate will work with cross functional teams such as AI and digital Enterprise.
• Please note that any application to be further processed must fulfil expert level skills and technical background.
Tasks
• Meetings, planning, analysis work & daily contact with other teams within IT, business representatives and end users
• Educate end users and service desk specialists
• Optimize current Telematics solution and setup
• Telematics platform maintenance, Continuous operational improvements, New maintenance and operations automation
• Telematics platform development, Continuous refactoring, Custom solutions based on Telematics platform
• Support for business projects
• Continuous support for service desk specialists for the Telematics platform.
Qualifications
o Strong proficiency in AWS and Azure
o Security and compliance
o Strong proficiency in programming languages
o Domain knowledge within Electric Vehicles and Telematics
o Experience with messaging technologies such as Kafka and MQTT
o Able to manage Telematics platform with IaC (Infrastructure as Code)
o Data structures, algorithms, and software engineering best practices
o Proficient in data processing frameworks like Flink or Spark
o Excellent communication skills in English and Mandarin, written and spoken
o Experience from Agile development processes, such as Scrum or Kanban
o DevOps Git repos, build and deploy pipelines (CI/CD)
o Experience with data processing and analytics utilizing Redshift and EMR
o Able to use Power BI for data analytics and visualization
o Azure Functions, Azure Logic Apps, Azure App Services
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family.
