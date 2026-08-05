Cloud Infrastructure Tech Lead
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-08-05
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a new team focused on bringing Google's Automotive Cloud build capabilities into an existing development landscape and turning them into practical, scalable ways of working. The assignment centers on improving how products are built, verified and delivered by establishing cloud infrastructure, CI/CD capabilities and supporting frameworks that can be adopted more broadly across engineering.
This is a hands-on role for you if you enjoy combining technical leadership with real implementation. You will work close to product and engineering stakeholders, evaluate new Google Cloud technologies and help turn promising ideas into working solutions. The scope spans infrastructure, automation, analytics, testing and AI-enabled workflows, with room to explore technologies that are not yet in use today.
What makes the role especially interesting is the chance to shape foundational cloud and delivery capabilities in a complex automotive software environment with strong technical influence from day one.
Job DescriptionYou will help establish infrastructure, frameworks and tools for CI/CD, verification and AI in a cloud-based environment.
You will design and drive technical solutions that strengthen build, development and delivery workflows.
You will plan, deploy and optimize cloud infrastructure and resources across Azure and Google Cloud.
You will build and improve Continuous Delivery pipeline capabilities and support efficient release flows.
You will work with Kubernetes, container platforms and artifact storage to create reliable development and build environments.
You will collaborate closely with the team, product stakeholders and project contributors to refine requirements and move ideas into implementation.
You will contribute hands-on in development and investigate new technologies that can improve productivity, automation and quality.
You will promote an automated testing mindset and explore AI and agent-based workflows as enablers in the engineering process.
RequirementsUniversity degree in Computer Science or a related field and at least 5 years of professional experience in software development industry.
Hands-on experience developing CI/CD systems.
Strong understanding of Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery architecture.
Experience with Git management and support.
Experience with Kubernetes and containerization, including Docker.
Experience with Jenkins pipelines and agents, or equivalent tooling.
Experience in cloud architecture and resource optimization.
Experience working with cloud services in Azure and Google Cloud.
Programming experience in Python and Bash.
You are comfortable working in an agile development methodology.
Nice to haveExperience in Android Automotive software development in the embedded domain.
Experience with QNX and hypervisors.
Experience from the automotive industry.
Golang.
Argo CD.
Android experience.
Infrastructure as code, for example Terraform.
Experience with AI, MCP and agents.
Experience with microservices architecture.
Knowledge of cyber security.
Experience with Android emulators.
Experience with Google XTS.
Linux.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8174491-2132481". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10023329