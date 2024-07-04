Cloud Engineer
Saab AB / Datajobb / Botkyrka Visa alla datajobb i Botkyrka
2024-07-04
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
As a Cloud Engineer at Saab, you will play a crucial role in our service area for cloud within Group IT, working on cutting-edge projects that meet our business high demands. We are looking for cloud engineers within the areas: IaaS, SaaS, and Cloud Security, who are passionate about cloud technology and digital acceleration. You will have the opportunity to focus on one or more areas depending on your skills and personal development preferences.
Key Responsibilities:
* Design, implement, and manage cloud infrastructure using Azure and AWS
* Develop and maintain infrastructure automation using tools like Terraform or AWS CDK
* Optimize cloud environments for performance, security, and cost-efficiency
* Implement and manage containerized applications using OpenShift, Kubernetes or AKS
* Configure and optimize globally available web applications and CDN solutions
* Implement and manage monitoring, alerting, and logging systems for cloud environments
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines
* Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and data protection standards
* Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior team members
Domestic travels can occur frequently since the organisation is located on different sites. International travel may also be needed at times.
Your profile
To thrive in this role, we believe you have a passion for cloud development and enjoy creating value while solving problems for the business. You are open-minded, positive, and driven, with a curious nature. You understand the power of team collaboration and the importance of sharing knowledge with others. Furthermore, strong problem-solving, communication, and documentation skills are essential for this role. Therefore, you will need to have a good ability to communicate in Swedish and English, both verbally and written form.
Required Qualifications:
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field
* Extensive experience working with cloud platforms such as Azure and AWS
* Strong knowledge of infrastructure automation tools (e.g., AWS CDK, Terraform)
* Expertise in networking concepts (TCP/IP, DNS, WAN) and cloud security best practices
* Experience with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift)
* Proficiency in at least one programming language (e.g., Python, Java, Go)
* Familiarity with DevOps methodologies and CI/CD tools (e.g., Jenkins, Git, Azure DevOps)
Preferred Qualifications:
* Experience with Office 365 in hybrid or cloud-only environments
* Knowledge of performance optimization and stable operations in cloud environments
* Familiarity with governance frameworks and compliance requirements
* Relevant cloud certifications (e.g., Azure Solutions Architect, AWS Certified Solutions Architect)
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that the selection for this recruitment process will begin in August. However, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_27993". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
8785475