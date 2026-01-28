Cloud Engineer - AWS
2026-01-28
We are looking for a Cloud Engineer for a global company in Gothenburg.
Start ASAP, 1-year limited contract to begin with. Possibility of extension after that.
Cloud Engineer:
A passionate Cloud Engineer is sought-someone who enjoys improving systems, automating smart solutions, and working in a close, collaborative team. The role sits within the Cloud Engineering team, responsible for building and operating secure AWS environments used by internal development teams to deliver platform services to internal and external customers.
This position suits someone who enjoys problem-solving, learning new technologies, and contributing to a modern and reliable cloud foundation.
What You'll Do:
Deliver and operate secure, enterprise-scale AWS environments
Actively contribute to team deliveries with ideas, improvements, and shared ownership
Analyze issues, identify root causes, and propose long-term solutions
Improve infrastructure, automation, tooling, reliability, and cost efficiency
Implement guardrails, governance, user/group management, and golden AMIs
Support developers with cloud solutions enabling secure and efficient delivery
Collaborate closely with teammates to drive continuous improvement
What You're Looking For:
3+ years of experience designing and implementing AWS infrastructure
Strong development skills (Python, Bash, TypeScript)
Solid experience with serverless technologies (Lambda, DynamoDB, EventBridge, etc.)
Proficiency with AWS CloudFormation and CDK
Deep understanding of IAM, SSO, and enterprise identity/governance models
Experience with large AWS Organizations (Control Tower, StackSets, SCPs)
Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and cloud automation
Curious, enthusiastic, and eager to learn and improve
Good to Have:
AWS certifications
Experience with micro-component solution architectures in the cloud
Familiarity with Agile ways of working and tooling (Jira, Kanban, SAFe, etc.)
Personal development projects
Swedish language skills
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 Year's limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
