Cloud Engineer - AWS

Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-01-28


We are looking for a Cloud Engineer for a global company in Gothenburg.
Start ASAP, 1-year limited contract to begin with. Possibility of extension after that.

Cloud Engineer:
A passionate Cloud Engineer is sought-someone who enjoys improving systems, automating smart solutions, and working in a close, collaborative team. The role sits within the Cloud Engineering team, responsible for building and operating secure AWS environments used by internal development teams to deliver platform services to internal and external customers.
This position suits someone who enjoys problem-solving, learning new technologies, and contributing to a modern and reliable cloud foundation.

What You'll Do:

Deliver and operate secure, enterprise-scale AWS environments

Actively contribute to team deliveries with ideas, improvements, and shared ownership

Analyze issues, identify root causes, and propose long-term solutions

Improve infrastructure, automation, tooling, reliability, and cost efficiency

Implement guardrails, governance, user/group management, and golden AMIs

Support developers with cloud solutions enabling secure and efficient delivery

Collaborate closely with teammates to drive continuous improvement

What You're Looking For:

3+ years of experience designing and implementing AWS infrastructure

Strong development skills (Python, Bash, TypeScript)

Solid experience with serverless technologies (Lambda, DynamoDB, EventBridge, etc.)

Proficiency with AWS CloudFormation and CDK

Deep understanding of IAM, SSO, and enterprise identity/governance models

Experience with large AWS Organizations (Control Tower, StackSets, SCPs)

Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and cloud automation

Curious, enthusiastic, and eager to learn and improve

Good to Have:

AWS certifications

Experience with micro-component solution architectures in the cloud

Familiarity with Agile ways of working and tooling (Jira, Kanban, SAFe, etc.)

Personal development projects

Swedish language skills

This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 Year's limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-08
