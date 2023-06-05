Clinical Marketing Manager
2023-06-05
Change people's lives and love what you do! Cochlear develops world-leading medical devices that help people hear. As a top 100 medical device company and market-leader in implantable hearing devices, more people choose a Cochlear-branded bone conduction implant system than any other. Our employees tell us that the number one reason they enjoy working for Cochlear is the opportunity to make a difference to people's lives.
We are seeking a Clinical Marketing Manager to join our team. This role is part of our Marketing team and reports directly to the Director of Clinical and Market Development. In this role you will be responsible for setting the strategy and plan how we best leverage clinical evidence in our communications to transform how clinicians think about and treat hearing loss.
Key Responsibilities;
Define strategy for commercial use of clinical evidence on acoustic products
Drive global market shaping initiatives aimed at changing hearing care for the better
Drive the acoustic clinical communication plan and deliver whitepapers and clinical summaries supporting our products
Summarise clinical evidence on our products and indications, identify valuable insights, consolidate and disseminate them in different formats
Together with product management and regulatory team ensure we have traceability between the claims we make about the performance on our products and available research
Why is this role right for you?
You:
Are motivated by identifying clinical evidence that will improve the life of our patients and provide commercial opportunities
Take pride in providing insights that change the way health care professionals think about and use our products
Have experience reading and consolidating clinical evidence
Enjoy cross-functional teamwork but have the drive to progress tasks individually
Have excellent communication skills, including the ability to communicate complex outcomes effectively to diverse audiences.
Take personal accountability, responsibility and initiative
Enjoy problem solving and analysis
Are comfortable speaking and writing in English at a professional level (Swedish is ideal but not essential)
Idelly you have:
Documented commercial acumen from sales or marketing role
Qualifications in audiology
Clinical experience at Phd level
A Little Bit About Cochlear
Change people's lives and love what you do!
Cochlear develops world-leading medical devices that help people hear, including cochlear implant systems and bone conduction solutions. As a top 100 medical device company and market-leader in implantable hearing devices, more people choose a Cochlear-branded implant system than any other.
Our employees tell us that the number one reason they enjoy working for Cochlear is the opportunity to make a difference to people's lives. Learn and grow with us as we tackle complex challenges to fulfil our mission to help people hear and be heard.
Situated in Mölnlycke, 10 minutes from the city centre of Gothenburg, Sweden, Cochlear Gothenburg Site (CGS) employs approximately 250 people whose responsibilities include research, product design and development, marketing, quality and regulatory, manufacturing, distribution, and administration.
