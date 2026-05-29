Climate & Nature Delivery Leader
Ingka Services AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Malmö Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Malmö
2026-05-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
WHY WE'LL LOVE YOU
We're looking for someone who's passionate about turning big sustainability ambitions into real, everyday action. You enjoy working close to the business, creating practical solutions and helping others succeed.
• You have around 7+ years of experience within sustainability, business transformation or similar areas.
• You're confident translating strategy into hands-on solutions that can be implemented in real operations.
• You enjoy supporting and guiding teams and stakeholders to deliver results.
• You use data and insights to follow up progress and drive continuous improvement.
• You collaborate naturally, build trust and lead in line with IKEA values.
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING DAY TO DAY
As a Climate & Nature Delivery Leader, you'll play an important role in making IKEA's sustainability ambitions happen in practice. Your days will vary, but here's a glimpse of what you'll do:
• Turn Climate & Nature strategies into practical tools, solutions and ways of working.
• Support markets and functions with clear guidance to implement and follow up initiatives.
• Help transfer ownership to the business, ensuring long-term accountability and success.
• Monitor performance, identify gaps and support improvements to scale impact.
• Work closely with colleagues across functions to create simple, effective and scalable solutions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09
Via epost
E-post: linda.ziethen@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9936417