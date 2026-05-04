Client Support Assistant
Eliq AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-04
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Hi there!
Own the client experience, start to finish
At Eliq, we build products that make energy consumption data meaningful - for utilities and millions of end users. As a Client Support Specialist, you'll be the person our clients rely on when something isn't working. You own each case from first contact through to resolution, making sure clients feel heard, informed, and confident the whole way through.
This is a hands-on, early-career role where you keep clients moving, communicating clearly, coordinating across teams, and making sure nothing falls through the cracks. You'll be part of the Delivery team, reporting to the Head of Delivery, and work closely with Service Delivery Managers, Product, and Engineering.
What You'll Do
Client Experience Ownership: Be the main point of contact when clients have issues. Set clear expectations, keep them updated, and make sure they always know where things stand.
Resolution & SLA Management: Own support cases end-to-end - from intake to closure - ensuring every client gets a timely resolution within agreed service levels (SLAs).
Clear Communication: Translate what's happening technically into plain, honest updates clients can act on. No jargon, just clarity.
Internal Coordination: Work with Product and Engineering to investigate and drive issues to resolution. Be the client's advocate inside the company.
Smart Escalation: Know when to escalate, and make sure escalations are crisp and move quickly.
Who You Are
Client-first by nature - you take it personally when a client's experience isn't good, and you don't let go until it's resolved.
A calm, clear communicator who can manage expectations under pressure without overpromising.
Comfortable taking ownership and following through without needing constant direction.
Professional proficiency in English required
Around 1-3 years of experience in a support, account management, or client-facing role - preferably in a tech or SaaS environment.
Comfortable working with technical systems and documentation - you don't need to be an engineer, but you're not afraid of digging in.
Bonus If You Bring
Experience in B2B SaaS or a technical product environment.
Familiarity with ticketing or CRM tools.
Basic exposure to SQL or APIs for troubleshooting.
Exposure to cloud platforms like Azure.
Swedish is a plus; other European languages welcome
Why This Role
Work on a product that contributes to real-world climate impact.
High ownership with clear visibility of your impact on clients and product quality.
Learn fast by working across Support, Product, and Engineering.
About Eliq:
Eliq is a leading company in the energy insights space , serving 30+ utilities across 13 European markets. Founded in 2015, Eliq is a VC-backed business with approximately 50+ employees. We are dedicated to improving the way energy is used by making sense of the world's energy data, enabling businesses to build digital energy products and users to avoid energy wastage. Join us in fast-tracking the planet's transition to net zero. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eliq AB
(org.nr 556763-2699), https://eliq.com/about-eliq/
Stora Badhusgatan 18-20 (visa karta
)
411 21 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9889938