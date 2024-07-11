Client Success Manager
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately three million users around the world We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter" .
Client Success Manager
As a Client Success Manager, your primary responsibility will be to support our customers in utilizing our platform to maximize value and ensure customer satisfaction.
Working alongside our Account Managers, you will nurture and sustain our long-term customer relationships. You will be responsible for driving improvements within the customer segment, owning the processes independently. These tasks are mainly technical, requiring a proactive mindset to maintain and enhance customer value. The role involves handling a wide range of cases varying in scope and complexity. You'll act as the pivotal point of contact, with a strong focus on problem-solving, ensuring cases are resolved promptly and customers receive quick feedback.
Key responsibilities:
Operate within our systems to manage deliveries.
Build and maintain daily communication with both customers and internal colleagues.
Adapt the Benify platform to meet customer-specific needs proactively to increase value for the customer.
What Benify offers you:
At Benify, you'll have the opportunity to work in an organization where everyone contributes to our success, supports each other, and enjoys the journey. We recognize that our people are the key to our success, and we welcome and encourage your ideas. Your development within the organization is driven by your initiatives, personal goals, and curiosity. At Benify, we work with great passion and succeed together! As a Benify employee, you'll enjoy:
Collective agreement
ITP1 Pension & Lifeplan - a pension tool offering personalized advice to optimize your savings
30 vacation days
SEK 4,000 wellness allowance
Workation - the opportunity to work abroad within the EU
Annual international conference & numerous social events & activities at our offices
Who are you?
As a Client Success Manager, you will act as the central point of contact, tackling challenges with a solution-oriented approach. You will independently identify solutions to customer problems, regardless of complexity. You have an eye for detail and enjoy taking ownership of customer relationships, organizing your work autonomously. You will coordinate resources to meet deadlines and ensure cases are resolved promptly. Strong collaboration skills are essential, as the role involves extensive interaction. You see opportunities in change, are keen on establishing new solutions, and are constantly seeking ways to build trust with customers and internal departments.
We are looking for someone who has:
One or more years of experience in a similar role, working in a coordinating, business-oriented manner with ongoing customer contact.
A strong interest in technical solutions and problem-solving, as the role is primarily technical, involving complex and simple cases.
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
It is also advantageous if you:
Have previous experience with a SaaS company.
Proficiency in Danish, both spoken and written.
Hold a university degree in economics, business, administration, or a related field.
Have experience working with systems such as JIRA and/or Salesforce.
Practical Information:
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Scope: Full-time, 100%.
Location: Apelbergsgatan 33A, Stockholm. We offer great flexibility for hybrid work, with approximately 3 days/week in the office.
