Client Service Analyst - Cash management
Randstad AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Randstad Finance is looking for a Client Service Analyst for Deutsche banks Cash management team. This is a consultant assignment with start date ASAP. Please send your application in English.
The Global Transaction Banking division of Deutsche Bank combines all cash management services for our corporate clients. Cash management has gained in importance and has become increasingly the focus of attention for corporate treasurers over the last years. The introduction of the single European currency (SEPA), improvements in (Fintech) technology and the increasing globalization of markets have led to a stronger international orientation of our customers. As a result, the challenge for Deutsche Bank is to provide our multinational clients with Cash Management solutions tailored to their specific needs, especially electronic banking products, payment services, liquidity management and other value-added services.
Randstad is a global leader in talent, with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner in talent and through our four specializations, we help our clients find the right skills in a world characterized by a talent shortage. At the same time, we help people secure the right jobs, develop relevant skills, and find belonging in the workplace.
Responsibilities
• Responsible for ensuring that Pipeline deals assigned to the team are completed within the agreed timeline
• End-to-end coordination and full responsibility of all Local product and account opening documentation
related to projects as allocated by the Lead implementation managers.
• Distribute account opening documentation to customer and advise on its' completion
• Collate returned/completed account opening documentation and supporting corporate documents -
forward to relevant back office unit or branch and ensure accounts are opened
• Act as single point of contact to back-end administration - including technical sign-off
• Ensure handling of documentation is in compliance with audit rules
Qualifications
Personal competences
• Demonstrates a strong commitment to client satisfaction
• Ability to balance between DB interest and client's interest
• Make decisions within guidelines and policies to avoid risks
• Analytical, decisive and problem solving skills
• Ability to take full ownership and responsibility across the Cash Management organization
• Flexibility and willingness to work autonomously
• Ability to withstand stress, organize and set priorities to meet deadlines/targets whilst remaining
responsive, calm and attentive to client needs, proactive mind-set
• Strong interpersonal and communications skills, verbally and in writing
• Demonstrates commitment to accuracy and consistently delivers high-quality work on the first attempt
• Ability to encourage and persuade colleagues around the global DB infrastructure to obtain specific,
accurate and timely answers/solutions for clients
Education, knowledge and working experience
• Bachelor / Master degree or equivalent
• Fluent written and spoken English, and native language, other languages would be an asset
• Good knowledge of Microsoft software applications, Salesforce and Docusign
• Experience from e-banking and back-end systems would be an asset
• Experience in Cash Management or similar environment (e.g. Treasury)
• Good understanding of corporate cash management products as well as domestic and international
payment methods and instruments
• Good knowledge of European Clearing systems, global domestic clearing systems, SEPA and payment
mechanisms, including an awareness of new developments in the marketplace - e.g. e-commerce, block
chain technology and Fintech industries
About the company
Deutsche Bank AG Bankfilial
Deutsche Bank Stockholm, founded in 1995, offers state-of-the-art Cross-Regional Cash Management products and solutions, through the support of Deutsche Bank's global network. Our ability to provide dedicated personal support to Global brand-named corporate clients is critical to maintaining our position as a leading major industry player. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Deutsche Bank AG Bankfilial Jobbnummer
8734203