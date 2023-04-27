Cleaner (SWE23.230)
The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
The British Embassy in Stockholm is part of a world-wide network, representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas and is now looking for a cleaner to maintain a welcoming and fresh environment throughout the Embassy facilities and also to provide event support at the Embassy and Ambassador's Residence as required.
Main responsibilities will include:
80% Cleaning - Embassy and/or Residence (as required)
• Cleaning throughout the Embassy including main reception, meeting rooms, offices, public areas and common residential areas (fixed schedule)
• Cleaning internal windows and glass doors (routinely)
• Cleaning bathrooms and kitchens (daily)
• Routine deep cleaning of Embassy properties as required
• Cleaning Transit flat to ensure readiness for occupation
• Follow an agreed disinfection routine throughout the Embassy compound
20% Event Support
• Assist with preparation of official meetings and events; set up, refreshments and take-down
• Occasional serving at Embassy and/or Residence as required
Essential qualifications, skills and experience. Our Ideal candidate has:
• At least 1 year experience in a similar role either in facilities management or the hospitality industry
• Good communication skills in Swedish or English language, verbal and written
• Quality customer care focus
• Willing to take initiative, flexible and proactive ("Can do attitude")
• Ability to organise self and work effectively with other colleagues
• Able to act with discretion at all times
• Keen attention to detail
• Ability to work a flexible schedule
• Have positive outlook
Desirable qualifications, skills and experience. It is a plus if you have:
• Basic IT skills; be able to use Microsoft Office Mail
Required competencies
Seeing the Big Picture, Managing a Quality Service, Delivering at Pace, Working Together
This is a full-time, 11 months maternity leave cover contract, with the possibility to be extended.
All applicants should have the right to live and work in Sweden. The British Embassy does not sponsor work permits.
According to the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, locally employed staff should either be Swedish citizens, EU citizens or permanent residents of any nationality registered in the population register when beginning their employment. Registration in the population register is not possible once employment has begun. For more information please consult: https://www.government.se/government-of-sweden/ministry-for-foreign-affairs/diplomatic-portal/diplomatic-guide/8.-employment/8.1-locally-employed-staff/
The successful candidate will be subject to confirmation of a background check and security clearance.
Additional information
All applicants should provide a clear motivation letter.
The closing date for application is 16 May 2023. Start Date is as soon as possible.
For more details and information on how to apply please follow the link below: https://fco.tal.net/vx/appcentre-ext/brand-2/candidate/so/pm/4/pl/1/opp/19785-Cleaner-SWE23-230/en-GB Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
This is a full-time, 11 months maternity leave cover contract, with the possibility to be extended.
