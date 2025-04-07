Cleaner / stairs and office

Sveing AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm
2025-04-07


The stairs are the first thing visitors see when they enter a property. Cleaning stairs requires;
self discipline
accuracy
flexibility

Cleaning an office requires extra skills like;
positive attitute
eye for details
reliability

We are looking for someone that needs a part time job, or willing to show ambition and grow within our company
We can offer you a 50% job directly.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-10
E-post: info@sveing.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sveing AB (org.nr 556943-4607)

Jobbnummer
9271631

