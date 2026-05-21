UDI Data Management Specialist
Randstad AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Mölndal Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Mölndal
2026-05-21
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
The UDI and Data Management specialist will manage and take tactical, and operational decision, related to our UDI system, related QMS documentation, training and other product data management tasks.
Manage UDI and other data management related projects and activities.
Ensure that all of the activities to assure compliance to UDI regulations are fulfilled with regards to publishing data to authorities.
Secure solid communication within Mölnlycke for product master data including overview of interface to other systems using data (PIM, RR etc).
Give guidance to our global organisation with regards to UDI and other master data submissions (e.g EHS, Sustainability data).
To succeed in this role:
Good written and oral communication skills.
Strong analytic skills.
Good knowledge of product data structures and modelling.
Decision making capabilities.
Proactive and customer centric .
Agile and result oriented.
Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application today.
Responsibilities
The UDI and Data Management specialist is accountable for
UDI process Globally at Mölnlycke and with that assure that required data is published to authorities in due time as well as support commercial initiatives for publishing data.
Initiate and monitor CRUD-matrix for product master data
Securing business requirements to enable failsafe data transfer integrations between PLM, ERP-systems and integrated systems.
Organizing and participating in stakeholder and governance meetings for UDI.
Applicable dialogue with UDI suppliers.
Develop and host necessary trainings for UDI and master data related topics
Responsible for taking stakeholders perspective into considerations
Develop required QMS-documentation within UDI
Data management information on the Hub - Introduction to newcomer, e.g., explanation of data management and system landscape.
Tactical and operational decision on global UDI roadmap
Decisions focusing on improving processes and practices with regards to UDI and product data management.
Qualifications
Minimum 5 years in relevant business area
Minimum bachelor's degree in engineering or Life Sciences or equivalent business experience
Experience from working in PLM, UDI, ERP-systems and managing product master data
Knowledge with design control related to medical devices (e.g ISO 13485/ CFR part 820) is an advantage.
Understanding of GDSN, authority databases (e.g GUDID, EUDAMED) and relevant healthcare/medical device industry is an advantage.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9921369