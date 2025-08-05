Class Assistant / After School Care Staff

AB Parts & Paomees / Fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-05


Visa alla fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos AB Parts & Paomees i Stockholm, Haninge eller i hela Sverige

Vasa International School of Stockholm is currently seeking a part time (80%) class assistant and after school care leader (fritidsledare).
In this role you would:
provide in class support
engage and run after school activities
support a student with diabetic needs
communicate with guardians regarding student needs
receive information and instruction regarding medical support to be provided

If you are interested in working with a student who is in need of medical support while also engaging in a creative, fun work environment, please contact Vasa International School of Stockholm

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-21
Via mail
E-post: jobapplication@vasaintschool.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Fritidsledare 2025".

Arbetsgivare
AB Parts & Paomees (org.nr 556702-5696), https://vasainternationalschoolofstockholm.com/
Luntmakargatan 101 (visa karta)
113 51  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Vasa International School Of Stockho

Kontakt
rektor
Anna-Karin Backman
annakarin.backman@vasaintschool.se

Jobbnummer
9446865

Prenumerera på jobb från AB Parts & Paomees

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos AB Parts & Paomees: