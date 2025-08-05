Class Assistant / After School Care Staff

Vasa International School of Stockholm is currently seeking a part time (80%) class assistant and after school care leader (fritidsledare). In this role you would: provide in class support engage and run after school activities support a student with diabetic needs communicate with guardians regarding student needs receive information and instruction regarding medical support to be provided
If you are interested in working with a student who is in need of medical support while also engaging in a creative, fun work environment, please contact Vasa International School of Stockholm