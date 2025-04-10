Claims Executive P&I
2025-04-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges Ångfartygs Assurans Förening i Göteborg
Do you have a maritime background and want to develop within P&I claims? Are you ready to take the next career step in an international and highly engaging environment?
At The Swedish Club in Gothenburg, you'll be part of a dedicated team where service and cooperation are key, and your expertise truly makes a difference.
The Role We are now looking for a committed claims handler with a positive mindset to join our dynamic P&I department. While being supported by experienced colleagues you will work closely together with our members, manage your own claims portfolio and provide claims and insurance-related guidance.
Key Responsibilities
Handle P&I claims, with a focus on cargo and people claims
Be an ambassador for The Swedish Club to build and strengthen relationships with members and brokers
Advise members on claims handling and insurance coverage
Attend, organise and participate in seminars and knowledge-sharing events
Travel occasionally to attend investigations, legal proceedings or to meet with members
Represent and promote The Swedish Club in external forums and industry settings
Who You Are You should have minimum 3 years of relevant maritime work experience from claims handling, operations or crew management. Professionalism, trust and proactive service is the core of everything we do, and you should be ready to bring both skill and heart to the role.
To succeed in this role, you should bring:
Strong communication skills and excellent command of English (written and spoken)
An ability to manage time-sensitive situations with confidence and structure
A strong sense of integrity, responsibility, and service and proactive mindset
A desire to grow within the field of marine insurance
What We Offer You'll join a team of experienced colleagues who value knowledge-sharing, teamwork, and professional development. We offer a supportive work culture where your skills and ideas are valued, and where you have the opportunity to develop in an international environment - while based in central Gothenburg.
Application Process
Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. However, if you have any questions about the role or the application process, you are welcome to email Amanda.Stenberg@SwedishClub.com. The last day to apply is 10 May, so submit your application today! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Ångfartygs Assurans Förening
(org.nr 557206-5265), https://www.swedishclub.com Arbetsplats
The Swedish Club Kontakt
Amanda Stenberg amanda.stenberg@swedishclub.com +46704660960 Jobbnummer
9279386