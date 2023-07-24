Claims Analyst To Samsung
We are currently looking for a Claims Analyst to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, approximately 2-year contract starting as soon as possible with the possibility for an extension.
About the company:
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
As Customer claims analyst, you will have an integral part in connecting our business strategies/deals with the actual customer performance, and make sure our customer validation and payment is done in an efficient and timely way.
About the role:
Why join our team?
Customer claims team consists of 10 claim analysts and belongs to Business Control group.
Our main mission is to ensure that all the bonus claims from customers, both contracted and non-contracted, are validated accurately and timely. Since Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there is constant needs to adapt the validation processes and tools based on the new demands from the market. We also have an ambition to automate the claim validation process as much as possible; therefore, the team drives various improvement projects related to claim validation process with internal and external stakeholders.
We are working tightly with our internal Sales & business divisions, as well as our customers, and we are the ones to connect our business strategies/deals with the actual customer performance.
The team belongs to Samsung 's Business Control group, supporting the group 's mission to optimize sales, find cost efficiency and improve profit.
What will this role achieve & what will your job scope be?
As a customer claims analyst your main responsibilities include processing claims and settlements accurately, efficiently and ensure timely payments for customer 's sales deduction cost.
You will be the owner of your customers, and handling their validation process in which you will develop and maintain good customer relations.
You are the key person that being spider in the web supporting different stakeholders, and providing advices for actual solutions.
The scope of this job also entails a supporting role for driving and coordinating various improvement projects;
The key responsibilities include the following:
* Ensure accurate validation and efficient claims handling for your accounts
* Reconcile claims with customers through reconcilation process
* Provide guidance to sales organization regarding claims validation process Data analysis and ad-hoc reports that are needed for claim operation.
* Support Business Control in budget and balance processes.
* Following up on claims KPI, support improving claims validation tools
* Drive or support various longer-term improvement projects with aim to improve claims operation both at Samsung and at customers
* Support monthly closing, reconciliations and audit questions related to sales deductions
Your profile:
What do we need for this role?
We would love to work with you who are analytical and accurate, structured, business oriented, and have great communication skills. You will be working with various systems as well as cubes, therefore good skills in excel together with interest and understanding of systems and datasets is essential to succeed in this role.
Ideally, you have also worked 1-2 years within Economics/Finance/Business Admin/Accounting, with relevant bachelors or master 's degree.
As a person, you have high sense of responsibility; you are open minded and flexible; you are good at working with people, at the same time also feel comfortable to work independent; You are solution oriented, and seeing challenges as opportunities to develop yourself.
Other beneficial experiences to succeed even further in this position:
* SAP knowledge (or similar ERP systems)
* Working with databases
* Running projects
* Excellent English required, and good knowledge either in Swedish or Korean is a plus
* Experience of working/studying in an international/multi-cultural environment.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives and likes to work as a team!
Sounds interesting?
